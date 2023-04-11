The former Cliftonville, Glenavon and Portadown goalkeeper signed for Northern Amateur Football League 1A outfit Dromara Village last summer after leaving Institute and this past weekend helped them seal Premier Division promotion for the first time in a decade.

Having spent a large part of his career in the top-flight, their 3-1 victory over Abbey Villa also marked Connolly’s maiden promotion and Dromara are certainly good value for it, winning 20 of 22 matches and only conceding 22 goals while scoring 95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I missed out on one with Ballinamallard the season that Covid hit when we were in a really strong position to get promoted that year,” he said. "It's probably something I wasn't expecting at this stage of my career!"

John Connolly

Following a successful period at Ballinamallard, which included reaching an Irish Cup final and winning the North West Senior Cup before a season at Institute, Connolly opted to take a step down the leagues to link up with Dromara, persuaded by assistant manager David Straney – brother of the late Paul Straney, a fellow goalkeeper who had a big impact on Connolly when both played for Cliftonville.

The move has helped give the veteran shot stopper a new lease of life and he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a few options in the summer and didn't really know what to do,” he added. "When David got in touch with me that's what helped me make up my mind.

"I'm delighted that I did it - not just because we've been promoted but I've just really enjoyed my football – this season probably more than in a long time to be honest.

"It's probably because I know there aren't that many left so I made a conscious decision in the summer to really enjoy whatever I do. That's what I've done.

"I enjoy training, I enjoy the games and don't have any soreness after any of it so as long as that continues I will keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That'll be the telltale sign for me when the body is sore after games and you're struggling for a few days. Thankfully at the minute I can go train, play and not have any of that.

"You're a long time shopping on a Saturday afternoon!"

Promotion is secured for Dromara but their sights are firmly set on finishing off the job and converting a 15-point advantage at the top into silverware.

"Anybody who looks at it will see the promotion has been well deserved,” said Connolly. “The main prize is still to be played for and that's the one we're looking at now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we were to get promoted and miss out on the title, as much as getting promoted would be great you'd have regrets with it.

"After the game on Saturday it was very much about enjoying the night and then lets get our heads down again for Rosemount next week.

"From the WhatsApp group you can tell it means a hell of a lot, probably more than I knew.

"I didn't realise it had been 10 years since they were in the Premier Division so the messages you're getting over the last few days just shows what it means to everybody at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad