Former Irish League goalkeeper facing 'the greatest challenge in my life' after revealing cancer diagnosis
The 25-year-old spent three-and-a-half years playing in Northern Ireland after arriving from his homeland of Canada, enjoying spells with Dundela, Larne, Glentoran and H&W Welders, where he was named Championship Player of the Month for February 2023.
He made three Premiership appearances during his time with the Inver Reds, starting against both Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town in 2021.
Argyrides returned to Canada in January and in a post on Instagram confirmed he’s battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, which is a fast-spreading blood cancer.
“This is by far the greatest team I have ever been apart of and the greatest challenge I have had to face in my life,” he said. “I have a long road to go but together anything is possible.
"I don’t really have the right way to say this, but WE put cancer into remission. WE did it together. This truly took a village. God, my Ama, my family and all those behind the scenes sending love and extra prayers and the countless support from everyone has truly helped in putting this cancer into remission.
"In the middle of September, I was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia present in my bone marrow, ALL; Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia which is a fast spreading blood cancer. After being transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital in downtown Toronto, the cancer team came up with the appropriate treatment plan and worked tirelessly to provide support and aid to now fight this.
"I cannot express enough the gratitude and appreciation I have for every single staff member that had a hand to play in my recovery. Without everyone as a collective this would not be possible.
"Life can change so fast. God has a plan for you that cannot change. Do your best every single day to be the best version of yourself.
"Follow your faith. Believe in something greater than yourself. Live and love right now, what’s next is not promised.
"The battle has just begun fighting this cancer and there are still markers to be achieved during my recovery process. Through Gods grace I will be cured in due time. One day at a time.
"Fighting the good fight. I wanted to share my story and I’m sure there will be more to come on this. Everyone fights a battle. Appreciate another day of life. Appreciate that you were chosen to fight your fight.
"Lead with love and never give up. As I have completed my first phase of treatment which was 30 days of chemotherapy in hospital, I have recently transitioned to being at home and managing my new way of life."
Former clubs Glentoran and Dundela shared their support for Argyrides on social media with the former posting: “Everyone at Glentoran stands united in support of our former goalkeeper, Michael Argyrides, as he bravely faces his battle with an aggressive form of blood cancer.
“Michael, you are in our thoughts and the entire Glens family is behind you every step of the way.”
Dundela added: “Everyone at Dundela FC stands united in support of goalkeeper, Michael Argyrides, as he bravely faces his battle with an aggressive form of blood cancer. Michael was a very popular figure at Wilgar Park during his time at the club.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.