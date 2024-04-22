Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a rare sight to see someone tasked with keeping shots out at one end scoring at the other – for example, only six goalkeepers have netted in Premier League history – but it’s now an achievement that Caolan Cush can tick off after putting Ballyoran ahead in a 7-1 MUFL Division One victory.

With the wind swirling at Peoples Park in Portadown, Cush, who has previously represented Lurgan Celtic in the Premier Intermediate League, unleashed a goal kick which picked up pace and bounced over his opposite number to hand Ballyoran an early lead.

It’s not the first time Cush has been involved in something like this – two seasons ago his long range clearance bounced off a defender’s head and into the net, but officially last weekend’s strike will count as a maiden one from goalkeeper after he also scored as an outfielder for AFC Craigavon last term.

Ballyoran Football Club. PIC: Ballyoran

"There was a big wind and I just clubbed the ball and it took a bounce around the 18-yard box and went over the goalkeeper's head,” reflected Cush. “I thought it had a chance as soon as it left my foot with the wind...it kept going and going.

"The keeper came out to try and stop it before it bounced but it went in the net. A couple of years ago I took a kick out like that and it came off a defender's head and went in - I don't think they gave me credit for it that day but I'm counting it myself! I'm taking the goal for it.

"I remember Brad Friedel doing it one time so seeing the likes of that happening makes you think 'I could do that'. Any time there's a wind now the first thing on my mind will be to put the laces through it!"

The win helped move Ballyoran, who are managed by former Glentoran, Glenavon and Coleraine midfielder Kevin Keegan, into fifth spot and Cush admits he’ll have to think of a celebration for next time.

"I just stood there and waited on everybody running to me - I didn't know how to celebrate!" he laughed. “If I score again I'll have to have a celebration and put some thought into it. We've a match again next Saturday so I'll have to think just incase.

"The boys were buzzing for me and it was good for us to go 1-0 up. We were talking about it afterwards and no one there had really seen something like that before.

"It only really sunk in after a few minutes and I was even expecting the referee to blow the whistle and give a free-kick for some reason. It's hard to beat winning trophies, but from a personal point of view it would be a high point.