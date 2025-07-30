Former Irish League goalkeeper hailed as 'really impressive' by ex-Premier League star after completing England transfer

Former Premier League star Matt Taylor says ex-Coleraine and Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown has “been really impressive” after finalising a move to National League outfit Solihull Moors.

Brown racked up 61 Premiership appearances for the Lurgan Blues before making a switch to The Showgrounds in January 2024 with the deal seeing Gareth Deane going in the opposite direction.

The 25-year-old played 27 times in the league last season for the Bannsiders but lost his position at different stages to Max Little and Coleraine confirmed Brown’s contract had been terminated by mutual consent in June.

He has now returned to England having previously spent time in the academy of Wolves before joining Institute in 2019.

Rory Brown has joined Solihull Moors. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Brown also enjoyed a spell at Glentoran and will now be managed at Solihull by Taylor, who spent most of his playing career in the Premier League, representing Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United and Burnley.

The former Shrewsbury Town boss has been impressed by the impact Brown has made while training with Solihull in recent weeks and feels he has a desire to improve further.

“He’s been really impressive,” said Taylor. “He’s an experienced keeper, a good communicator and he still wants to works hard at his game.

"He’ll be desperate to do well here and that hunger and passion is what we want from every player in the squad.

"He has been here for a couple of weeks, settled in really quickly and we look forward to working with him.”

Solihull, who are based in the West Midlands, finished 14th in last season’s National League and Brown is excited by the club’s ambitions.