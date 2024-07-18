Former Irish League goalkeeper 'speechless' after playing key role in Conference League victory over Crusaders
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 19-year-old, who made 10 Premiership appearances at Milltown during the 2021/22 season under Barry Gray, only joined Welsh outfit Caernarfon earlier this month on-loan from Fleetwood Town, but has already written his name into club folklore after scoring a penalty and saving two as Richard Davies’ side marked their maiden European tie with victory at Seaview.
They’ll now face Legia Warsaw in the second qualifying round, travelling to Poland next Thursday before hosting at Nantporth Stadium in Bangor one week later.
Caernarfon booked their spot in the Conference League for the first time in the club’s 87-year history ahead of this season after winning the Cymru Premier play-offs and helped mark a special week for Welsh football with TNS – the home of former Glenavon star Josh Daniels – progressing in the Champions League.
McMullan stepped up to take the sixth spot kick in North Belfast, holding his nerve after Jarlath O’Rourke netted for Crusaders, and the Northern Ireland youth international says he backed his ability.
“We are ecstatic with the win last night,” he told Fleetwood’s website. “It hasn’t sunk in what we have achieved so far but from a point of view, I am speechless with my two penalty saves and of course scoring one.
“After saving the first, it was sudden death but we missed our next penalty thinking it wasn’t meant to be, but then I saved the second and I just thought we were going to score to progress, and we did just that.
“I back myself from 12-yards. I asked the manager to put me in and I was settled in to take the sixth and I am just glad it went in to help the team.
“My time here has been brief so far. The Club have been superb with me and the fans have welcomed me with open arms. They were singing their hearts out from the first whistle to the last, and they were definitely the 12th man for us last night.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.