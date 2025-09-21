Former Irish League manager 'open to the idea of a return' after year away from dugout

Barry Gray admits he would be open to making an Irish League managerial return, saying it’s “the type of thing that's in your blood”.

Gray has enjoyed notable success throughout his career, firstly guiding Warrenpoint Town into the Premiership for the first time in their history in 2013 with the Milltown club enjoying three consecutive seasons in Northern Ireland’s top-flight.

The 45-year-old then replaced Gerard Lyttle at Cliftonville in 2017 and led the Reds into an Irish Cup final the following year, ultimately losing out to Coleraine in a showpiece decider at Windsor Park.

Following 18 months at Solitude, Gray returned to Warrenpoint in 2019 and enjoyed a further spell in the Premiership, and having dropped down into the Championship in 2022, they finished second to set-up a promotion/relegation showdown with Dungannon Swifts.

Barry Gray led Cliftonville to an Irish Cup final. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

However, due to licencing issues, Warrenpoint not only missed out on a shot at sealing their immediate Premiership return, but they were forced to drop into the Premier Intermediate League ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Gray replaced Gary Boyle at Newry City, who were then in the Premiership, in January 2024, but had to step back from his duties a matter of months later, prioritising his health after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

He departed The Showgrounds on a permanent basis in October with the club in the Championship, and having spent a year away from the dugout, Gray admits he would now consider a return.

"I would be open to the idea of a return,” he said on BBC Sportsound. “I would only have said that quite recently given my own personal circumstances, but yeah, I feel like I'm in a position now where I could if I wanted to.

"It depends on who is interested or if there's any interest. It's the type of thing that's in your blood, and we know as mad as it is and why we shouldn't do it, it doesn't stop us doing it.

"It's honest to say I do miss it. Probably (Saturday is the worst day of my week), yes.