Rosemount Rec’s Ryan Newberry is daring to dream that Saturday’s Irish Cup fifth round trip to Premiership outfit Loughgall can end with a better result than his last venture to this stage.

After leaving Glentoran in 2013, the 34-year-old spent eight years across two spells with Ards Rangers, who made it this far in 2014/15 under Lee Forsythe before losing 6-0 to Cliftonville at Solitude with Joe Gormley and Jay Donnelly bagging braces while David McDaid and Martin Murray also got their names on the score sheet for Tommy Breslin’s side.

"It was unbelievable,” recalled ex-Knockbreda and Ballymacash Rangers midfielder Newberry. “Lee in the team talk had us believing that we could beat them and I think after three minutes we hit the post...but what felt like 15 minutes later we were 4-0 down!

"It showed us the difference in levels...you couldn't get within five yards of these fellas. The football they played was unbelievable.

Ryan Newberry in Irish Cup fifth round action for Ards Rangers against Cliftonville at Solitude in 2015. PIC: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

"If you're going to get put out you may as well do it against one of the top teams because it allows you to see the difference.

"It's not until you play against them when you realise their fitness and their quality is levels above."

Rosemount, who are based in Greyabbey, ply their trade in the NAFL Premier Division and have already beaten Lisburn Distillery in their run to the fifth round, but Newberry knows Loughgall present an entirely different proposition.

"I watch out for all the Irish League results and I've been watching their highlights,” he added. “They are a very, very good team with winning away to Coleraine on Saturday and beating Larne earlier in the season.

"Even though they haven’t been in the top-tier for that long they are a great team."

Rosemount were beaten 5-0 by Glenavon four years ago while playing in Division 1C, but they’ve now risen through the ranks by achieving three consecutive promotions.

Newberry says the three sold out supporter buses making their way down from Newtownards will enjoy themselves whatever the result, but is hoping they can pull off a memorable shock.

"Everybody can't wait for it,” he said. “The club were in the fifth round a few years ago and were away to Glenavon and it's a great day out for everyone at the club and in Greyabbey.

"There's a great feeling around the club. They've had the same bunch of fellas there for years and I've went back and looked at everything I can find since I've signed to see what they were all about.

"People don't like coming down to Rosemount because they know what they are going to get. It's a pity we couldn't play at home because we would have had a real chance.

"I'm daring to dream. Everybody is excited about the bus trip, but I always think in football you have a chance.

"Funnier things have happened over the years. If we don't concede early and can have the game of our lives with them maybe not turning up, we do have a chance.