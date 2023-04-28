The former Glenavon and Glentoran man, who also won two Premiership titles with his beloved Cliftonville, has led NAFL Premier Division outfit Crumlin to the Clarence Cup decider, where they will take on either Crumlin Star or Drumaness Mills, after a 2-1 victory over Ballynahinch Olympic on Thursday evening.

It marks the club’s first senior final since 2000 and Caldwell admits it’s a huge moment for everyone involved.

"There are a couple of players in the squad whose fathers played in the last cup final we got to,” he said. “When I took the job four years ago I spoke to the club I said to them if you preserve with me hopefully I can bring you success.

Ciaran Caldwell celebrates winning the Gibson Cup with Cliftonville. Credit: Darren Kidd/Presseye.com

"We still need to do the job in the final but to get there is very special.”

Midfielder Caldwell enjoyed a hugely successful Irish League career, which began with Donegal Celtic and ended as part of Larne’s project started by Kenny Bruce.

The 33-year-old has been balancing his managerial responsibilities with playing his part on the pitch but after suffering a broken wrist, he is now hanging his boots up to focus fully on dugout duties.

"I was playing a lot this season but broke my wrist in two places about a month ago so that has put an end to my playing days,” he added. “I had always planned at the end of this season to retire and solely focus on management.

"We've played five matches since and won four so that tells you all you need to know about my performances!

"I'm more than happy. I was fortunate to have a great career. I had success with a club very close to my heart in Cliftonville, played for one of the big two in Glentoran, played in European games for Glenavon, was there at the start of the Larne project when Kenny Bruce came in and got my Irish League debut with Donegal Celtic.

"I'm very grateful for every one that I passed through in my playing career."

Caldwell has thoroughly enjoyed watching on as Larne turned the plans they presented to him when arriving at Inver Park into silverware and a first Premiership crown earlier this month.

He’s still in contact with manager Tiernan Lynch, who is always available for a chat or to answer managerial queries and mere hours after lifting his maiden top-flight title was in touch with Caldwell following his injury.

"When I went into that environment and they gave you the five-year project when you sign, you're sort of looking at it going 'these boys have serious plans',” he said. “They are great people and it was very special this year when we got to the fifth round of the Irish Cup we played them at Inver Park.

"Any time I go to Tiernan for a bit of advice he has been unbelievable and it just shows the mark of the man that they won the Irish League and the next day he text me saying 'sorry to hear about your wrist'.

"That's the sort of person he is and I'm delighted to see the success they are having because they really deserve it."

After a difficult start to life in management, Caldwell is now reaping the rewards of his hard work and has targets firmly set on getting back to the top level.

"Maybe the first six weeks I was questioning myself and thinking 'what have I done here?!'" he laughed. “It was a decision I made after speaking to my partner about when I was going to finish up playing.

"I had went down to pre-season for Larne and seen they had brought in the likes of Jeff Hughes and I was looking around thinking I'm coming to the end here and game time is going to be limited!

"Larne were keen for me to stay because I had influence in the changing room in a good way but I spoke to Tiernan and told him that I was going to apply.

"It's all about success and progression and it has been a slow burner. Now we're seeing progression and hopefully success is on the horizon.

"It makes it all worth the while and my aim is to get to the top and manage in the Irish League. I'm very grateful to Crumlin for the opportunity because they took a punt on me when no one else probably would.

"They have everything in place and the club have been great to me. I live up there now too and I have a real sense of pride.