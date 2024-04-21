"At 70 he conceded five and at 80 he conceded three - he's only getting better!"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicholson kept a clean sheet as Crusaders defeated Linfield in the 1967/68 Irish Cup final before spending almost a decade in charge of Glenavon, leading the Lurgan Blues to League Cup glory against Newry Town in 1989.

He made his last appearance for Donacloney in 2014, saving a penalty during their dramatic 5-5 draw with Dungannon Rovers Reserves aged 70 and both parties agreed that’d he come back out of retirement a decade later.

True to their word, Nicholson started in Saturday’s 5-3 league win over Lisburn Youth Reserves at Dromore Community Centre before being substituted off to rapturous applause in the 80th minute, and manager Matthew Holmes admits he was delighted to give an Irish League legend another moment to remember.

Former Crusaders goalkeeper Terry Nicholson playing for Donacloney Reserves aged 80. PIC: Donacloney FC

"He contacted our manager then when he was 70 about getting a game and the manager made it happen,” he said. “It was always left there - whether it was a half-joke or him being serious - that he would do it again in 10 years time and he reached out a few months ago.

"He got in touch with myself to see if it would be possible and I've been finding the right opportunity to do it. I got in touch with him earlier this week to see if he would be free to play and we got him down.

"Terry got his moment in the spotlight and thankfully it went our way in getting three points too, so it's a win-win for everybody.

"I'm glad that we're the club that can give Terry this moment - it's great to give an Irish League legend an opportunity to get another game at 80.”

Terry Nicholson alongside Donacloney Reserves manager Matthew Holmes and assistant manager Ryan Graham. PIC: Donacloney FC

It was also a special experience for regular goalkeeper – and Glenavon supporter – Jason Lavery, who got to assist one of the club’s former managers with a warm-up, while captain Timmy Carson, still playing in the centre of Donacloney’s defence on a weekly basis at 51, was happy to not be the oldest player on the pitch.

"Fair play to Terry...he keeps himself active with being involved in Northern Ireland veterans football and plays quite regularly,” added Holmes. “Timmy keeps himself in fantastic shape, but he was just glad not to be the oldest for once!

"In the changing room before we were talking about wanting to win a game of football and Terry spoke up as well saying he was there to do the same and said the day wasn't about him.

"Jason is a big Glenavon supporter and he posted a message in the WhatsApp group saying 'having the chance to warm up a former Glenavon manager was enough for me and three points was a bonus. It's the first time I've spoken to the man and he came across as such a gentleman'.

"It was a pleasure for him getting to take Terry for his warm-up and that Glenavon connection makes it special for him."

So, are there any plans in place for Nicholson to make another appearance for the club at 90?

"That was the chat in the changing room as he was leaving that we will see him in another 10 years time!" said Holmes. “There's bound to be some sort of record there...surely not too many 80-year-olds have played before?