Attempting to make it in professional football can often be a path littered with setbacks and disappointment, but a former Irish League player is looking to give young stars a platform to succeed – and his company are undertaking a showcase tour of Northern Ireland this week.

Abiola Sanusi, or Abby to most people, founded Lola Sports aged 17 in tribute to his late mother who played a key role in his own sporting journey, which started with Shamrock Rovers before enjoying further spells at Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts and with American club Miami Dade.

Players from Brazil, Peru, America, Sweden, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, aged between 17-26, will tackle Linfield’s academy side at Midgley Park on Wednesday morning before facing Larne and the Steven Gerrard Academy at Jordanstown the following day.

Scouts from the likes of Dutch outfit Heerenveen will be in attendance to scan their eye over the talent and Sanusi believes taking on some of this country’s best provides his players with an amazing opportunity.

Abiola Sanusi in action for Dungannon Swifts against Cliftonville in 2014. PIC: Tony Hendron/Presseye

"Lola Sports is a sports service company which specialises in providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talent in front of international coaches and scouts,” he said. “We bring players from all over the world and connect them with scouts, coaches or agents that are looking to get players into teams.

"We're looking to create a pathway where we can send players to the likes of PSV, Feyenoord and clubs around Europe.

"One of our players, Aaron Boyd (former Linfield), was invited out to Holland two weeks ago and he's going back out in January.

"We're trying to open up as many doors for players and provide support for them because football can be really challenging, especially when you're trying to make it.

"It's a mix of different races, religions, skin colour and languages, but football brings them all together. It'll be a great challenge for the boys and an amazing opportunity for them to showcase their skills.”

Irish League football has came a long way even in the three years since Sanusi finished his second spell at Carrick and he feels the increased standard could help see interesting doors open for homegrown talent.

"With what we do and the people we speak to about the Irish League, there is interest there,” he added. “For example, Heerenveen are coming over because they are interested in seeing the facilities and have a real interest in what's going on.

"We have great players and I feel instead of focusing on sending them to the same places, why don't we help them go into Europe, play at a Dutch team for example before going to England and they'll be different players.

"Some people think our players want to just hoof it long, but we have so many good players that could play in Holland, Spain, Portugal and have that flair to succeed.

"Our contact in Brazil has a school and develops players between 12-16 that won their State championship. They have really good youth players, so if we start bringing players like that over here when they are 17 or 18 and let them develop, I think you could have some Brazilian flair with Irish steel!

"Our partners in Holland are interested to come over and see what's happening here because maybe their young players could come over to develop.

"They understand and respect the Irish game and I envisage it will happen that you'll have players coming on loan from European clubs and vice versa with Irish players going abroad."

Another ex-Irish League player, Correy Davidson, is also heavily involved in Lola Sports alongside Sanusi with the pair growing up as best friends in Dublin.

Davidson, who played professionally for Kidderminster after enjoying time with Ards and Carrick, wants to help use his experience to guide youngsters in the right direction.

"Where we grew up, we didn't really have people to tell us which direction to go and how to go about it,” he said. “Abby and I are a lot older now, have more experience and contacts behind us.

"We're able to help guide them in the right direction. When you're young, you can be eager and jump into something that ends up being a sinking ship. We want to help them not make these mistakes.

"We all know football is cut-throat and if you're not doing it they'll get rid of you, so we want to guide them in the right direction.

"We want to give them that platform to showcase themselves and get a fair crack at it.