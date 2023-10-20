It’s fair to say the relationship between former Irish League duo Michael O’Connor and Thomas Stewart has came a long way since their feisty first exchange during a cup semi-final meeting six years ago.

Having competed against each other during their respective days at Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk, the pair are now working towards the same goal of spearheading Swedish outfit Ytterhogdals’ push for Division Two safety as they enter Sunday’s crucial final match.

Victory at home to Storfors, who have already been condemned to relegation, and another result going in their favour would mean Stewart’s men avoid a nervy play-off to preserve their fourth-tier status.

O’Connor has experience of a similar situation having helped Dungannon Swifts navigate their way past Annagh United at the end of last season and has played an important role in recent weeks as Ytterhogdals won three of their last five league matches, including netting a hat-trick in last month’s 7-1 win over Kiruna.

Former Irish League players Thomas Stewart and Michael O'Connor are currently with Swedish side Ytterhogdals IK. PIC: Ytterhogdals IK

Moving to Sweden has meant a return to full-time football for the ex-Linfield and Glentoran ace, who says former Larne forward Stewart is one of the best coaches he’s ever worked under.

"I would have first come across Tommy when he gave me an elbow in Tallaght!" he laughed. “It was Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers in the cup semi-final and I've just scored but I was marking Tommy from a set-piece. We're mates now!

"He has had an unbelievable career and I can learn so much from him. He has done so much in helping me progress.

"I love being in the full-time environment around people who want to win - there's no messing.

"Everybody wants to win and I want to surround myself with winners - Tommy is one of them.

"I didn't know much about Tommy as a coach before coming over but he's definitely in the top four or five managers that I've had. His coaching is second to none.

"The higher up the ranks Tommy goes, players will enjoy playing under him because he's very good."

While it hasn’t been an easy campaign for Ytterhogdals, who are located five hours north of Stockholm, O’Connor feels they are putting together a squad capable of turning their fortunes around with ex-Celtic youngster Ben Wylie also joining this summer.

"I'm really happy,” he added. “The team is progressing on a weekly basis.

"Tommy has brought in myself and Ben and we feel like we've helped the team.

"I can only see us getting even stronger when Tommy brings in more players, whether that's from back home or somewhere else."

Another young manager that O’Connor rates highly is his former Swifts boss Dean Shiels, who left the County Tyrone club shortly after helping them preserve their Premiership status.

"I've been at Dungannon working with Dean, who is a top-class coach,” he added. “If you give Dean a good team he’s going to do really well.

"I think the two lads (Shiels and Stewart) did their coaching badges together.

"Tommy has been really impressive. He's a man of his word and every day he lives and breathes football - he's a football fanatic.

"I can't wait to see what the future brings because I'm only 25.