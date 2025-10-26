Former Irish League star believes late comeback shows 'belief building' at Glentoran
The Glens went ahead through Jordan Jenkins, but a Fraser Bryden second half brace had the Crues in pole position to collect three points and their maiden home league win of the season.
However, Ryan Cooney pulled Declan Devine’s men level with two minutes to play before David Fisher’s injury time strike ensured the Glens kept applying pressure on leaders Coleraine.
Glentoran have only lost one of their 11 league matches so far this season, bouncing back from a 3-1 defeat away to Dungannon Swifts earlier this month with consecutive wins over Ballymena United and now Crusaders.
They currently sit second, two points adrift of the Bannsiders with a game in hand, and will hope to continue their momentum in Friday’s home clash against Portadown.
Having won four Irish League titles during his time at the Ports, Major knows how crucial late victories can prove in the grand scheme of things, and he believes Glentoran will take huge belief from the result.
"It shows the belief they are building,” said Major on BBC Sportsound. “They made a lot of changes, I was really impressed with their recruitment over the summer, a lot of starting players came in, and they seem to have a lot of togetherness.
"I think they've a real ruthless edge to the way they play and they didn't lie down. They were behind, they came back and those late winners can really build momentum in a dressing room. That was a tremendous performance.
"You feel a little bit sorry for Crusaders, Declan Caddell will know his players have to hold on and get something out of the game when they're 2-1 ahead with only minutes to go."