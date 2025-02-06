Former Irish League star confident Glentoran fans are 'going to love' new signing who 'will run through brick walls'

Former Irish League star Stevie Coulter is backing Nathaniel Ferris to become a fan favourite at Glentoran and insists he had to jump at the opportunity of full-time football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferris’ switch from Loughgall to the Glens was one of the standout signings of the recent transfer window with the 26-year-old earning a move after impressing for the Villagers, scoring 21 times in 60 Premiership appearances upon their top-flight return.

He has been a consistent goalscorer throughout his time at Lakeview Park and is the club’s top marksman of the 21st century, but is now embarking on a new challenge in East Belfast and could make his debut in Saturday’s home clash against Dungannon Swifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing at Loughgall himself, Coulter joined Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders in 2007 so is well aware of the expectation levels facing Ferris, but feels he has the attributes to handle pressure and thrive.

Nathaniel Ferris joined Glentoran from Loughgall for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal last month. (Photo by Richard Trainor Photography/Glentoran FC)

"I've been to quite a few games and when I did a bit of coaching at Loughgall I was able to get a look at him...he's the best worker and puts everything he has into his performances,” said Coulter. “He's completely committed to being as good as he can be.

"If Nathaniel hits the ground running, the Glenmen are going to love him. If he gets a good start they'll adore him because of his demeanour, work rate and he will run through brick walls for his team-mates and manager.

"He's going to be a great asset for Glentoran and I hope it works out for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been at Loughgall for seven or eight years and achieved a lot there so it's time for a change.

"Although my move to Crusaders came at the end of the season, it was the same sort of thing where you've all of a sudden got this opportunity to get involved with a squad that most people expect to start pushing in the right direction.

"You can see something building at the Glens and with Coleraine, Larne and Linfield, it's going to be a great challenge.

"When you go into a big club it can be a harsh environment. What it enabled me to do was to go and prove myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will have to do the same and knowing the character he has, it'll give him a drive to be at 110% in every match and training session.”

Ferris is the second Loughgall star to earn a move into full-time football after watching team-mate Benji Magee join Larne last summer following a standout campaign which ended with 15 league goals.

Coulter feels boss Dean Smith deserves immense credit for playing a key role in helping the pair seal life-changing opportunities.

"Dean will probably never get the credit he deserves for the job he has done,” he added. “People that know Loughgall will know what he has done is exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a brilliant manager and I know Nathaniel really appreciates what they've done for him as a player.

"They've not only given him an opportunity but they put faith in him. He hasn't always had the best of times but that management team always believed in him.