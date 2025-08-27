Former Irish League star doesn't believe Linfield European exit 'is a foregone conclusion like a lot of people do'

Former Linfield star Darren Murphy believes Irish League clubs should take great belief from recent European exploits – and also feels his old club remain “well in the tie” ahead of their Conference League play-off second-leg showdown against Shelbourne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues are looking to follow in the footsteps of Larne, who became the first Irish League team to qualify for the League Phase of European football last season.

Linfield have now made it to the play-off stage, leaving them one step away from a £2.7million financial windfall, but they face an uphill task at Windsor Park following last week’s 3-1 defeat in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Healy’s side were reduced to 10 men after only 20 minutes when Matthew Fitzpatrick was given his marching orders, but they pulled a goal back through Kieran Offord, who also missed a penalty soon after.

Kieran Offord celebrates scoring for Linfield against Shelbourne at Tolka Park last week. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Thursday’s trip to Belfast marks Shelbourne’s second of the summer with the pair drawing 1-1 in Champions League qualifying in July, and Murphy, who was part of a famous Setanta Cup final win over the League of Ireland club in 2005, feels Linfield should have belief.

"I still don't think the tie is over, I genuinely don't,” he said. “Linfield can't win the tie in the first half-hour at Windsor but they could certainly lose it.

"I think David will look to win the first half 1-0 and the second 1-0, so there'll be that approach where they'll keep themselves in the game for as long as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately, if Shelbourne scores first, it would be a very, very long way back.

"Linfield are still in the tie and the most important thing is they score the first goal. I'd say they still have plenty of belief because the one thing they can take from the three games they've played against Shelbourne is they've created chances both home and away.

"The crowd will play a huge part in it. You want to get the crowd on your side and make it uncomfortable for the visiting team. It was evident that Shelbourne found it uncomfortable at Windsor last time because Linfield started well, there's no question about that.

"It'll be an interesting tie and I wouldn't have it as a foregone conclusion like a lot of people do, I still feel Linfield are well in it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish League clubs endured mixed results on the European stage this summer with Cliftonville losing out in the Conference League’s first qualifying round while Larne made it to the third round.

Just like the Inver Reds did 12 months ago, Linfield are looking to take advantage of the Champions Path and Murphy believes the League of Ireland are a shining example with both Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne on the cusp of League Phase progression.

"The way Europe is set up now it gives our clubs that opportunity,” he added. “Larne took advantage of that opportunity last year and Linfield have got themselves to the play-off this year.

"Irish League clubs have to take belief from that.

"League of Ireland clubs certainly have because they could have two teams in the League Phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think everybody has to take belief and the European set-up gives smaller nations that opportunity of progressing further.