The 37-year-old, who has starred for the likes of Ballymena United, Carrick Rangers, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts in Northern Ireland’s top-flight, took over at the NAFL Premier Division outfit last month and has yet to suffer defeat.

Costello has collected five points in his first three league games – Dromara only had nine in 12 matches prior to his arrival – and also secured Clarence Cup progress by beating Queens Grads.

He’s had plans to move into coaching for the best part of two decades, but was biding his time to leap at the right opportunity, and Costello found the perfect fit with the Bellsbridge outfit, who are enjoying their maiden season back in the top-flight of amateur football.

"I've absolutely loved it,” he said. "I had my eye on the market for probably 12 months.

"There were one or two opportunities that I was approached about, but they didn't feel like the right fit.

"I started my coaching journey in my twenties. Managing was the bit that I was maybe unsure of at certain times, but coaching was always the next step.

"I'm too passionate and enthusiastic about football to not be involved in the game. My wife will kill me for saying this but I can't sit in the house!

"My first reaction when I went in was that Dromara had the quality and talent. I didn't want to come in and sign 10 players and rip up the identity of Dromara...their identity can be seen in every match with local players playing for their local team.

"None of this is me - I can show players the path but they need to walk it and thankfully they've all bought into it as a collective. It's been unbelievable so far."

Costello worked under some great local managers during his playing career and has been implementing bits from each of them into his own style, but being a striker, there’s one boss that stands out.

"Glenn Ferguson had me at the peak of my career at 27/28 (at Ballymena) and he was such a huge influence on me,” he added. “With being a striker he was able to hone in on me and tell me what I needed to be doing.

"I was a decent Irish League player - I wouldn't go any higher than that and I knew my limitations - but Glenn got the best out of me as a player. In my eyes he was the best and hopefully I can take some traits in how he got the best out of me into this role.

"My strikers are always going to the ones I critique the hardest and I keep warning them of that!

"Glenn, Roy Walker and Marty Quinn would be the main influences because I have a ridiculous amount of respect for them. I was absolute putty in their hands and would have been on their every word.

"It's about finding my own way of doing it, but I'm really lucky to have had the managers I've had and hopefully I can come into my own."

Costello arrived at Dromara from Premier Intermediate League outfit Rathfriland Rangers and had scored 36 times across 24 appearances for the first team and reserves, including 26 in 12 MUFL Reserve Championship matches.

Still possessing an eye for goal and finishing instinct, Costello is enjoying the twilight years of his playing career, but isn’t looking to be star of the show – instead focusing on the development of his stars.

"I look at players like Andy Kilmartin still playing in their early-forties - I'm only 37 so hopefully there's a bit left in the tank...I'm not in as good as shape as Andy though!” he laughed. "I had a really good first-half of the season with Rathfriland's reserves...I know at Dromara where I can add value and where I'm not needed.