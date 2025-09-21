Former Irish League star feels in-form Glentoran ace could be 'the difference between coming first and second'

Former Glentoran striker Curtis Allen believes a fit and happy Jordan Stewart could prove to be “the difference between coming first and second”, labelling his ex team-mate as a “top, top player” capable of the sublime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart made a headline-grabbing return to the Glens this summer – a move which came after he’d won four league titles with their bitter ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield.

While not all Glentoran fans were sold on his Oval comeback, Stewart spoke about his desire to win supporters over and he has certainly started that mission in fine fashion with Friday’s brace helping seal a 2-1 victory over Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Devine’s side sit top of the Premiership table having put together an eight-game unbeaten run and handed the highly-rated Bannsiders a maiden defeat of the campaign.

Curtis Allen and Jordan Stewart celebrating Irish Cup glory with Glentoran. (Photo by Kevin Scott/Presseye)

Stewart has now scored four times across seven league appearances this term, adding to goals against Glenavon and Carrick Rangers – only Crusaders striker Fraser Bryden (six) has more.

Allen, who recently retired following a successful Irish League career, spent six years at Glentoran and played alongside Stewart during a period where his form earned him a move across the water to Swindon Town.

The pair won an Irish Cup crown together in 2015, and having shared a dressing room with Stewart, Allen is well aware of the quality he possesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordan Stewart, everyone knows how good of a player he is, he needs to be well managed and what I mean by that is an arm around him sometimes, speaking to him quite a lot,” Allen said on BBC Sportsound. “I know him personally, have played with him and spoken to another couple of players he has been in teams with, and he won't mind me saying it, but he can be a moan - I was a moan myself!

"If he doesn't like something or gets a week’s rest, he can throw the head up a bit and you need to really manage him because if you can have Jordan Stewart happy, fit, he's a top, top player and can turn a game on its head.

"He has the wee touches, those deft finishes you look for, and when there's a game like Friday when you're 1-0 down against a decent side, all of a sudden he turns the game on its head and he has that ability.

"If you can keep him in the right mindset loving his football and fit, he could be the difference between coming first and second in this league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart knew there would be criticism following his move to Glentoran, but he isn’t paying it any attention as he looks to help bring success to East Belfast.

"I had a lot of critics when I came here and I knew I was going to get them, but it was an opportunity to play for a massive club and I've relished that,” he told BBC Sport NI. "Everyone's entitled to an opinion.

"It was a selfish decision for me, when Glentoran came knocking, you could say you're getting on in your career and I've had a few injuries.