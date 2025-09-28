Former Irish League star feels it's 'getting more difficult for the chasing pack' to close gap on full-time powers

Former Coleraine and Linfield star Tony Gorman feels it’s “getting more and more difficult for the chasing pack to close that gap” on the Irish League’s full-time powers.

Even at the early stages of the new Premiership season, Northern Ireland’s four full-time clubs have already moved into the top positions with unbeaten leaders Glentoran one point better off than Larne, who they were due to face on Saturday before The Oval failed a pitch inspection, and Coleraine.

Defending champions Linfield sit a further three points behind, but have one match in hand on their rivals, and David Healy’s side are now three points better off than Ballymena United in fifth and five ahead of sixth-placed Cliftonville.

The top-four teams have conceded just 12 goals between them so far this season – the Inver Reds, who have registered six consecutive clean sheets, boast the meanest defence alongside the Blues with both having only leaked two goals apiece.

Coleraine and Glentoran have both laid down an early marker of their title intentions. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

A number of Irish League managers have spoken about the gap seemingly opening up between full-time teams and the rest of the Premiership, and Gorman feels the gulf might only be getting harder to close.

"The key thing about the top four teams at the minute is they are scoring goals, but they also have the meanest defences in the league,” he said on BBC Sportsound. “It's getting more and more difficult for the clubs looking to catch them at the minute because unless they get major investment, the money these clubs are getting with Europe as well, it's getting more and more difficult for the chasing pack to close that gap.

"I think the top four as we see it at the minute, the longer the season goes on I think it will remain as that top four."

Linfield remain the bookmakers favourites to win the title – they’re priced at 6/5 with BetMcLean while Coleraine are available at 13/5, Larne priced at 7/2 and Glentoran 4/1.

Having won silverware with both Linfield and Coleraine, Gorman knows what it takes to succeed in the Irish League, but just like the odds suggest, he feels it’s currently too tight to call the Gibson Cup’s final destination.

"Linfield are always going to be there with the experience they have and while they haven't really added big numbers to the squad, they have that quality and depth in their squad,” he added. “You look at the start Glentoran have made, Larne have had a very good start and then the financially investment and signings at Coleraine over the summer...all four teams have made very good starts.