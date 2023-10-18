Former Irish League star helps end city's 103-year wait for a Northern Ireland international - and club chairman believes it can inspire next generation
According to Northern Ireland stats guru Marshall Gillespie, the last capped international from the city of Armagh prior to Toal was Alfie Snape when he played in a British Championship clash with England on October 25, 1919.
Bolton Wanderers defender Toal made his maiden senior international appearance for Michael O’Neill’s side on Tuesday evening as they lost out 1-0, rounding off an incredible journey that started in the mini-soccer ranks at Holm Park.
The 24-year-old played over 50 times for Armagh City’s first team before moving to League of Ireland outfit Derry City in 2017 and sealed his move across the water five years later.
Having previously served as captain of both Northern Ireland U19s and U21s, earning a senior cap was always the next step in the talented Toal’s progression, and Murphy says it helped tick off what has long been an ambition for his club.
"I was immensely proud,” he said. “We've had guys at the club who have played at U18 schoolboy international level and some at U17 and U19 level.
"It was always an ambition and hope for the club that some day a player would come along that started out at mini-soccer and would go the whole way to become a full international. We're all immensely proud of it.
“I'm pleased for everyone at the club who would have coached him right the way through from mini-soccer to playing in our first team.
"It's a great credit to all of those guys.
"I always try to go watch all of them when they play international football so I've watched Eoin playing in U21 matches at Ballinamallard and Ballymena - I've followed him all over.
"Sitting there and seeing him line up at the back alongside Jonny Evans was amazing. He did very well and that's all you can ask for."
Toal was one of four former Irish League stars that started against Slovenia alongside ex-Linfield duo Trai Hume and Paul Smyth while Brad Lyons, who spent five years in the senior ranks at Coleraine, also made his debut with Conor McMenamin coming off the bench.
Murphy believes the more unconventional path trodden by Toal on his way to thriving in England can help act as a source of inspiration for others in County Armagh, and all over Northern Ireland, to make it as a professional.
"It's astonishing that it's taken 104 years for someone to become an international,” he added. “Maybe with one coming through it will help show others that they can do it too.
"It just goes to show for any young player who is playing grassroots football at the minute and going into the Mid-Ulster Youth League through the various age groups that there's a pathway there.
"Their mindset should be ‘if Eoin can do it, then why can't I?’
"Eoin always had a great attitude and it's a case of working hard and hopefully the rewards will come if you're good enough.
"If you can get a good grounding in football here and toughen up a bit playing the senior game, I think you're better off than playing development football with Premier League teams.”