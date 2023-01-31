Ex-Glenavon winger Josh Daniels signed for the Welsh champions at the start of this season after being released by Sky Bet League One outfit Shrewsbury and has helped his new team amass a quite stunning statistical record.

TNS are unbeaten through 21 matches in the 22/23 Cymru Premier campaign, winning 18 and drawing three while scoring a remarkable 80 goals in the process.

In the past couple of months there has been an 11-0 victory over Aberystwyth, 7-0 and 8-0 thrashings of Airbus in the span of five days and their last league game ended in 8-1 success against Flint – a rare goal conceded (they’ve only leaked eight).

Josh Daniels (R) goes in for a tackle

"In my career with Derry, Glenavon and Shrewsbury, I was never really in a team that was competing for leagues,” said Daniels. "It's brilliant being in this team.

"Technically, it's probably one of the best teams I've played for in terms of keeping possession and dominating games.

"Our manager, Craig Harrison, has been making sure the standards don't drop in the games. Even if we're winning three or 4-0 at half-time, we're going for the jugular and he wants us to go out and win 10-0!

"There are times when we are winning and doing well and he's saying we need more from you. He has instilled that mentality into us and that keeps us going.

Josh Daniels (left) in action for TNS

"It would be nice to win some silverware because that's the only thing that has been missing in my career so far."

Not only has Daniels had a change of club, but also a drastic positional adjustment, swapping the left-wing for a spot at right-back.

Used to marauding attacking runs and creating goals, the 26-year-old has had to curb his natural instincts, but playing for a team like TNS still gives him plenty of creative licence.

“With TNS I played the first few games on the right wing but we had a few injuries at right-back and the manager knew I could do a job there,” he added.

"We are going out and being so dominant but at times as well I'm thinking as a winger that I could be getting a few goals here! All my mates back home are probably wondering why I'm not scoring goals and I'm stuck in defence!

“I still want to be a winger because I think it's my best and most natural position and where I get the best out of myself, but because we do so well and are so dominant in the league, I've basically been like a winger anyway with a little bit more tracking back to do. It has definitely been a transition."

It has been a busy time for Daniels off the pitch too, welcoming his second daughter to the world 16 weeks ago.

The move to TNS allowed the former Derry City man to live in the same house as when playing for Shrewsbury while his oldest daughter can still attend school nearby.

Daniels had offers from all over the UK and Ireland when he became a free agent, but his family were at the forefront of his mind during the decision-making process.

"I had a few League Two offers, few National League offers and a few others in the Irish Premiership and from League of Ireland clubs,” he said. “There was one club in Scotland too.

"We were expecting our second daughter so it was at a time where I wanted to be close and not go through the stress of getting up and going because it was stressful enough when we had one baby.

"It was just about playing again and wherever I did that was going to be close.”

When, not if, TNS win their 16th league crown, Daniels will get another crack at qualifying for a major European club competition.

They came within seconds of beating Linfield in July before Jamie Mulgrew’s 94th-minute strike sent the Champions League first round qualifier to extra-time at Windsor Park and Ethan Devine secured a 2-1 aggregate win for the Blues.

"If we go on now and win the league, which it looks like we will, we want to get back into Europe and give that a better go because last year Linfield put us out and we wanted to give it a better go than we did,” he said. "Europe is a totally different test. You're not going to be the dominant side all the time."

Daniels still has an eye on the Danske Bank Premiership – a competition he played in 86 times for Glenavon, scoring 13 goals and helped them to two consecutive third-placed finishes in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

"I would watch most games,” he said. “I need to get back to see a game at Mourneview when I can. I don't really be back home very often or get the chance to stay for very long.

"I think the main thing I've seen is the promotion of the league and I think it has been amazing how much it has took off. Ever since Covid, because you could get almost every game, I thought it helped the league in a media sense.

"I could watch all the Glenavon and Derry games and keep an eye out while I'm here.

"I think the standard of Northern Irish football has definitely increased. The top five are still in with a good chance of winning the league and it has been exciting.