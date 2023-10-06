Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 25-year-old has scored six times in 10 matches to date for his new club, who are managed by ex-Linfield and Larne forward Thomas Stewart, including a hat-trick in last weekend’s 7-1 victory over Kiruna.

He spent last season with Dungannon Swifts and netted two crucial goals – the winner in their penultimate Premiership game of the season against Portadown and the decisive strike in a play-off victory over Annagh United – as Dean Shiels’ side preserved top-flight status.

O’Connor has since switched Stangmore for Sweden where he is playing full-time for the Division Two side, who are currently fighting relegation with three games left to play, including Sunday’s trip to IFK Ostersund.

Michael O'Connor celebrates after scoring for Dungannon Swifts in their 2-0 Premiership promotion/relegation play-off victory against Annagh United. PIC: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

The temperature may have dropped to below zero in his new home located five hours north of Stockholm, but O’Connor certainly has the fire to succeed.

"It (going abroad) wasn't something I was ever thinking about,” he said. “I think it's a step people should look at if things aren't working in England or back home.

“It's something young players and even experienced players who want to get into coaching should look at – all you think about here is football and it’s a great route.

"I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to see what the future brings because I'm only 25.

"I haven't hit my peak yet so I'm looking forward to seeing what playing in Sweden and in Europe has for me.

"Back home, I've achieved what I wanted to achieve - I won leagues and cups north and south and I've been in Team of the Year down south.

"It's a massive opportunity. The amount of people who have contacted me saying their contracts are up soon and they'd love a chance to come out has been crazy - I couldn't believe the amount of people that text me.

“It can open up different doors and avenues for everybody."

O’Connor reflects fondly on his latest stint in the Irish League with Dungannon and is backing former manager Dean Shiels for success.

"It was up and down,” he reflected on last season. “We couldn't really hit top form.

"We were struggling with injuries, the team was inconsistent but I think Dean has a really bright future in management. If you give him a good team he's going to be successful.

"I'm happy that I helped keep the club up with two important goals at the end of the season because it was about pride.

"I didn't want a relegation on my CV so I'm happy they are safe because it's such a good family club. I wish them nothing but the best."

Despite interest from local clubs, O’Connor’s full focus is now on making the most of his opportunity with Ytterhogdals and he’s excited to see where this path could take him.

"I've already had interest from clubs back home looking to know if I'm in or out of contract, but for me at the moment my time at home is up,” he said. “I'll never say never to a return but I want to focus on playing in Europe and seeing what I can do.

"I've been successful back home, won a lot of things for my age, been around a lot of top players and learnt a lot.