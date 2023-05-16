Former Irish League star Paul Smyth nominated for League Two Fans' Player of the Year award

The former Linfield striker scored 10 goals and provided three assists for the O’s as they were crowned League Two champions, finishing six points clear of Stevenage to book their spot in the third-tier for next season.

Smyth is up against Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town), Andy Cook (Bradford City), Owen Moxon (Carlisle United), Eliott Watt (Salford City) and Carl Piergianni (Stevenage).

This season marked Smyth’s best in terms of goals since he left Windsor Park for Queens Park Rangers in 2017, where the forward enjoyed four loan spells before signing for Leyton Orient in June 2021.

Paul Smyth

The 25-year-old has earned three Northern Ireland caps to date, scoring the winning goal on debut in a 2-1 friendly victory over South Korea (March 2018).

Smyth has already achieved personal success this season, winning 2022/23 EFL Player of the Season at the London Football Awards.

“Once Richie Wellens came in, he gave us the licence to play and enjoy it,” he told the Evening Standard after winning the award. “He is implementing what he wants and that’s why we’re top.

“Last year was a tough year for me and this year I’m flying. I’m just cherishing every moment. As a kid, you don’t think of winning awards like this. It’s an honour.”