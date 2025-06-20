Caolan McAleer has spent time living his professional dream in Scotland and played in the Irish League’s top-flight – but nothing has brought more satisfaction than bringing local club Omagh Town back to life.

Having spent the last five seasons of their previous existence in the Premiership and played on the European stage as recently as 2003, Omagh Town folded in 2005 and their St Julian's Road home, which had hosted Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, was later demolished.

Throughout a playing career which has seen McAleer enjoy spells at the likes of Partick Thistle, Airdrieonians, Sligo Rovers, Dungannon Swifts and Loughgall, there was always a burning desire to help restore Omagh Town to their past glory.

McAleer started the process in 2024 by forming the club’s youth section, but the return has taken significant strides in recent days with Omagh’s first team accepted into the Fermanagh & Western Football League ahead of the upcoming season.

Former Irish League star Caolan McAleer has relaunched Omagh Town. (Photo by Omagh Town FC)

Alongside relaunching the club, McAleer will now take his first steps into senior management after being confirmed as player/manager with the ultimate aim of bringing Omagh back to the Premiership.

McAleer was playing in Northern Ireland’s top-flight with Loughgall when he decided to fully focus on this project and admits it has been hugely rewarding to see the progression.

"I had in my head that I wanted to finish out my playing career by playing a few more years in the Premiership, but I decided it was the right time to pack it in and focus completely on Omagh Town,” he said. “I wanted to still be good enough to help the club get up through the leagues and if I left it a few more years the legs mightn't have been great and I wouldn't have been helping the team too much!

"It's brilliant to be at this point. You're looking on social media and hundreds of people from loads of different clubs are behind me on it.

"It's nice to see because everybody does want to see Omagh Town back up and running because it is a big town and it used to be a big club back in the day. It's been very rewarding."

While McAleer has dedicated countless hours to get Omagh back to this point, the hard work will continue over the coming weeks as the new boss puts together a team from scratch to compete in Division Three.

"I think I'm going to have to work my magic!" he laughed. “There's younger lads that I have coached who are maybe on the fringes of teams and that's the avenue we're going down.

"We want to have experienced lads that have maybe played in the league before and then a youthful side around it.

"You need to get guys to commit to your plan because we're looking at really pushing on and the goal is to go the full way back to the Premiership, that's the dream."

McAleer will be balancing playing duties alongside management responsibilities for the first time – a prospect he is excited about – and former bosses have already reached out offering their services as a sounding board if required.

"I'll probably have to make a few phone calls to previous managers and get some tips!" he said. “There have been managers that have messaged me and said if there's anything I need to reach out because I'm still learning.

"There's different styles of managers that I've had that I'll be taking on board and trying to be the best I can for the club.

"I've always coached younger lads and it's going to be different in how you speak to players and how they react. It's a new challenge for me but I'm definitely excited for it.

"I didn't really think I'd ever go into management. I enjoy coaching and I've taken teams to the likes of the Barcelona Cup and Edinburgh Cup and we've had success.

"I never thought about taking a senior team but in the back of my mind I always wanted to get Omagh Town up and running again."

Omagh Town’s re-emergence has been welcomed by the local community with former players now watching grandchildren starting their own footballing journeys at the club.

McAleer was one of those kids that got a first taste of football at St Julian’s Road back in the day, playing with friends at half-time of senior games, and he’s now delighted to be offering the next generation the same opportunity.

"It's unreal to see Omagh Town back,” he added. “I've had older men coming to give me old Omagh Town shirts from the 60s or 70s and they are excited to get to come and watch Omagh Town play again, which is class.

"There are kids that had their grandas play for Omagh Town and they don't understand the size of Omagh Town and what it was.

"When I was younger I would have played at half-time at St Julian's Road and I was at the Man United game too.