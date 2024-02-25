Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having played in an Irish Cup final for Ballinamallard United and also spent time on the books of Dergview, Institute and Linfield, Campbell is still enjoying every moment of stepping out onto the pitch with the Fermanagh and Western Division One outfit, who he took charge of in the summer of 2022.

Remarkably, he has scored in 11 of his last 13 outings across league and cup competitions with Kesh progressing to the latter stages of the Mulhern Cup and with three games in hand on leaders Enniskillen Town United, they’re also hoping to put together a title charge over the coming weeks.

Campbell’s experience and quality is helping to push the club on and while the ex-Brisbane Wolves forward has flirted with the idea of retirement in recent years, the plan is to keep going.

Ryan Campbell celebrates after Ballinamallard United defeated Warrenpoint Town in the 2018/19 Irish Cup semi-finals. PIC: INPHO/Philip Magowan

"I'm thinking about it (retirement) but I've had a good season and I'm still able to keep up with the younger lads,” he said. "I laugh with my wife because she says 'I've been hearing this the last six to eight years!'.

"She passes no remarks when I talk about retirement!

“I'll know it's time to stop when I can't keep up or I'm struggling.

"At the minute I'm grateful to be able to do it, keep up and you're a long time retired.

"I'm still absolutely loving it. I'm always that type of player...even if we win the game and I don't score I'll be in bad humour with myself! I'm always trying to push to score.

"I've always loved scoring goals and I still do.

"I'm glad that I'm still able to do it at my age and I'll keep doing it for as long as I can."

Campbell has been influenced by some brilliant managers during his career, being around the Blues under David Jeffrey as a teenager while Harry McConkey guided Ballinamallard to a showpiece Windsor Park decider against Crusaders in 2019, and he’s now looking to have an impact on his changing room.

"It's been very busy...there are times where you think you should be retired with your feet up or going to watch a game for enjoyment!" he laughs. “The other side of it is you see these young lads improving, enjoying it and getting the best out of them...it makes it worthwhile.

"I've been in their shoes and know what it's like. I've worked with a few managers and each one has given me great input in life so that's what I want to do with the young lads in our club."

In what is Campbell’s first full campaign with a pre-season and summer transfer window under his belt, Kesh are hoping to end their over 20-year wait for silverware success.

It would mark another special achievement in the career of Campbell and he’s determined to deliver for the County Fermanagh club – both on and off the pitch.

"It would be very special,” he said. “I was informed that Kesh haven't won a trophy since 2002 or 2003...it's a long wait for one.

"It would be nice to bring something back to the club.

"To do it in my first full season would be another nice achievement."