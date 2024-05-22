Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the past 20 years, former Irish League striker James Costello has been able to relax over the summer before getting ready for another campaign, but now having transitioned into management, that same luxury is no longer afforded – if anything he’s busier than ever.

Costello, who played for the likes of Ballymena United, Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon, was appointed boss at NAFL Premier Division outfit Dromara Village in February, taking on his first managerial job at 37.

His immediate remit at Bellsbridge was to keep Dromara in the league – a feat he achieved with three games to spare – and the hard work has already begun ahead of the next campaign with pre-season set to start in one month’s time.

Before that, friendly fixtures have had to be arranged, meetings with the club committee have taken place to discuss goals and, perhaps most importantly, player recruitment is a top priority as they look to build for the future.

Dromara Village manager James Costello congratulates Ben Hanna on being named Player of the Month for April. PIC: Dromara Village FC

While experiencing it all for the first time can feel like a whirlwind, Costello is enjoying this new world and has been able to lean on a long list of contacts built throughout his career.

"It has been an eye opener for me too!” he laughed. “I'd be good friends with Ally Wilson (former Rathfriland Rangers manager) and he did give me a few warnings that my phone would never stop and the manner of those phone calls are constant.

"Everybody looks to you as a focal point and needs your direction and decision on everything. You get some decisions that are easy to make and then there are tough ones, like around the playing squad. My wife is probably going to kill me and take the phone off me at some point - she has warned me!

"I love it. I went into the detail of wanting to see where most of my subs were being made, what areas of the pitch I wasn't happy with that needed changes of formation and personnel in games, so I've tried to build a targeted player profile in the areas I want to improve on.

James Costello celebrates scoring for Dungannon Swifts after Lisburn Distillery in April 2013. PIC: Jonathan Porter/Presseye

"From that, the hardest part kicks in where you have to figure out what player you want and who is available. I've a lot of trusted contacts that have been recommending players to me and I have my wish list, but how many of those I can get is the fun bit."

While management at most levels of football in Northern Ireland is considered part-time, the reality is anything but that, with ever-increasing hours balanced alongside full-time jobs and family commitments.

"As a player, you strive for perfection, but for a manager to get anywhere near perfection you have to commit hours,” added Costello. “It's finding the balance between perfection and good enough, which is hard because my phone never stops...I'd be putting the kids to bed and a prospective player phones you.

"I want to be involved in our youth direction as well. Everything consists of meetings, homework and strategies being put in place. If you want to be involved you need to add value and it's another night of work on top of the four or five you'd planned. My wife deserves a medal!"

Costello also had the additional task of still playing last season, arriving at Dromara having netted 26 times in 12 Reserve Championship matches for Rathfriland, and continued to show his sharpshooting instincts by netting a further nine in Amateur League competitions.

However, with more focus set to be placed on dugout duties, Costello anticipates that his days on the pitch are over – but he’ll still be just as competitive in training.

"There's no intention of playing on at the minute...there's enough talent and ability there that they don't need an old man putting the boots on behind them,” he said. “We have a running joke at training - it's usually play until I win so I'll keep doing that!

"I always look at what the next step is. Looking back is great and it's a case for me that I was very lucky to play at the clubs I did, under the managers I did and alongside the players I did. I also had minimal injuries.