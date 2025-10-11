Former Irish League striker backed to 'inspire and motivate' after taking over at Mid-Ulster club

Former Irish League striker Scott McCordick is being backed to “inspire and motivate” after confirmation of his appointment as head coach at Mid-Ulster club Hanover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his playing career, McCordick spent time with the likes of Portadown, Loughgall, Coagh United, Dollingstown and Annagh United.

The 38-year-old retired in 2024 after a spell in Intermediate B with Portadown BBOB – he scored 14 goals in 18 league appearances across his final season – before moving into coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCordick was part of David McCullough’s backroom team at Portadown’s reserves during the 2024/25 campaign and joined the former Irish League midfielder at Premier Intermediate League outfit Banbridge Town after he was appointed as their new manager earlier this year.

Scott McCordick has been confirmed as new head coach at Hanover. (Photo by Hanover FC)

However, just three weeks later, Banbridge revealed serious financial issues which could threaten “the very existence of the club” and issued an apology to McCullough with his tenure cut short.

McCordick is now back in coaching, taking over from Gary Wilkinson at Hanover, who sit fifth in Intermediate B having won five of their opening nine league matches of the campaign.

He is being joined in the dugout by former Hanover player Chris Kerr while Nathan White is also remaining in his position as coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hanover Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Scott McCordick as our new First Team Head Coach,” the club confirmed. “Scott is a former Irish League striker, having represented clubs such as Loughgall, Coagh Utd, Dollingstown, Annagh Utd & BBOB during a successful playing career.

"Having begun his coaching career in youth football with Annagh Utd & Portadown, Scott joins us after spending last season as a Coach at Portadown FC Reserves. Both the club, and Scott, feel that this is the perfect opportunity for him to take the next step on his coaching journey.

“Joining Scott as a Coach will be former Hanover FC player, Chris Kerr, who is taking his first step into coaching. Chris is no stranger to the club, and was an influential member of the squad that won an Intermediate A title, Bob Radcliffe & two Premier Cups.