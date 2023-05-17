Former Irish League striker helps boyhood club end 23-year wait for cup glory with victory in nine-goal thriller

The 26-year-old is Crumlin born and bred, joining the club aged seven before going on to represent Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers and Ballyclare Comrades and signed back for Ciaran Caldwell’s side ahead of this season.

He netted his 31st of the campaign as United defeated Drumaness Mills 5-4 in extra-time in a dramatic decider, fighting their way back from 4-2 down at half-time before Mooney set up the winning goal in the 104th minute.

"It was unbelievable,” he said. “It's one of the most end-to-end games I've played in and it felt like a basketball game going back and forth.

Andy Mooney during his spell with Carrick Rangers

"It was an emotional rollercoaster. It was great because my family, girlfriend, friends and people from the town were all at the game so just to get over the line was unbelievable - relief more than anything to be honest!

"I'm born and bred in Crumlin so to score in a cup final and to set up the winner as well is a dream come true.

"I signed for this club when I was seven years old. I did go elsewhere through my teenage years but to come back and play for your hometown club and bring a trophy back after 23 long years is a proud moment."

Mooney is a former Northern Ireland youth international and scored four Premiership goals for Carrick in 2017/18 after his spell at Solitude, but this campaign has been his best in senior football.

He netted twice on United’s run to the Irish Cup fifth round which was ended by top-flight champions Larne and his 19 NAFL Premier Division strikes have came from only 22 matches.

It’s no surprise to see a player of Mooney’s calibre thriving at this level – he was playing in the Championship for Ballyclare last season – and he says it was an easy decision to come back home.

"It has been my best ever year in senior football,” he added. “I've 31 goals for the season and 12 assists too in 35 games so I'm over the moon.

"I know it sounds cliché but I wouldn't be able to do it without the lads behind me - they have been unbelievable and a credit to themselves.

"There are three 18-year-olds who played up beside me last night and they are incredible. There are teams sniffing around them and it'll be hard to keep them at the club to be honest.

"I see a lot of people misinterpret the actual level of the Amateur League. It's improving every year. There are a lot of players in this league who could go and start for teams in the Championship.

"I'm someone who wants to enjoy my football and there have been times when I've played at that level and just not enjoyed it.

"There are so many boys in the league now who are playing at their hometown club and loving it. They are enjoying success with their local club and I put myself in that as well. It was an easy decision for me to come back."

The triumph also marked Caldwell’s first as a manager since he made the move from Larne to take charge of Crumlin United at the age of 28.

Still only 33, Mooney has tipped the former Cliftonville and Glentoran man to go onto achieve great things in the dugout.

"He came to be player-manager at 28 and there were a lot of questions around that decision but he told us at the start of the season why he is here and he promised the board he will bring them success if they give him time and that's exactly what he has done,” he said.

"There aren't many better guys in football. He's our manager but also a really good friend of mine.