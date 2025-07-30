Former Irish League striker lands new club after spending one season with Glentoran
Aouachria, who previously spent time on the books of French giants Marseille and Charlton Athletic, arrived at the Glens from Galway United ahead of last season having also enjoyed a stint in the League of Ireland with Waterford.
The 25-year-old made 15 Premiership appearances during his one campaign at The Oval, which was impacted by injury, scoring a sole goal in their 3-1 December win over Crusaders.
His last Glentoran outing came in March before Aouachria was one of five players confirmed to be departing the East Belfast side upon expiry of his contract alongside Fuad Sule, Finley Thorndike, Jay Donnelly and Niall McGinn.
Aouachria underwent surgery during the off-season in order to return to full fitness and the Algerian youth international will now be plying his trade for Vihren, who were promoted into the second-tier ahead of this term.
Nicknamed ‘The Gladiators’, Vihren play in the 6,000 capacity Sandanski Stadium located in southwestern Bulgaria.
"Vihren's management wishes Wasim many goals and memorable moments with the green and white team!” said the club in a translated post on Facebook when announcing Aouachria’s arrival.
Aouachria joined Charlton in 2019, marking his senior debut by scoring in an EFL Trophy victory over Leyton Orient after recovering from an ACL injury.
He was excited by the prospect of playing for Glentoran after signing in June 2024 and helped the club end their near five-year wait for silverware success by winning the Co Antrim Shield.
"From what I've heard it's a massive club and that's why I wanted to come here,” he said after joining. “I'm from Marseille and it's similar in that sense with a really big fanbase, big club and we're loving living in Belfast.
"I can't wait to get out there, express myself and hopefully score loads of goals."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.