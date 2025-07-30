Former Irish League striker lands new club after spending one season with Glentoran

Former Glentoran striker Wassim Aouachria has landed himself a new club after making the move to Bulgarian second-tier outfit Vihren Sandanski.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aouachria, who previously spent time on the books of French giants Marseille and Charlton Athletic, arrived at the Glens from Galway United ahead of last season having also enjoyed a stint in the League of Ireland with Waterford.

The 25-year-old made 15 Premiership appearances during his one campaign at The Oval, which was impacted by injury, scoring a sole goal in their 3-1 December win over Crusaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His last Glentoran outing came in March before Aouachria was one of five players confirmed to be departing the East Belfast side upon expiry of his contract alongside Fuad Sule, Finley Thorndike, Jay Donnelly and Niall McGinn.

Wassim Aouachria spent one season at Glentoran. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Aouachria underwent surgery during the off-season in order to return to full fitness and the Algerian youth international will now be plying his trade for Vihren, who were promoted into the second-tier ahead of this term.

Nicknamed ‘The Gladiators’, Vihren play in the 6,000 capacity Sandanski Stadium located in southwestern Bulgaria.

"Vihren's management wishes Wasim many goals and memorable moments with the green and white team!” said the club in a translated post on Facebook when announcing Aouachria’s arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aouachria joined Charlton in 2019, marking his senior debut by scoring in an EFL Trophy victory over Leyton Orient after recovering from an ACL injury.

He was excited by the prospect of playing for Glentoran after signing in June 2024 and helped the club end their near five-year wait for silverware success by winning the Co Antrim Shield.

"From what I've heard it's a massive club and that's why I wanted to come here,” he said after joining. “I'm from Marseille and it's similar in that sense with a really big fanbase, big club and we're loving living in Belfast.