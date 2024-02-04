Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In what is Costello’s maiden venture into senior management, he will be tasked with helping the Bellsbridge club avoid relegation in what is their first season back at Premier Division level after winning the 1A league title last season.

The 37-year-old made over 50 appearances during his time at Glenavon before scoring nine goals in 45 outings for Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also enjoying spells at Carrick Rangers and Loughgall, Costello most recently played for Rathfriland Rangers in the Premier Intermediate League, scoring in their 2-0 victory over Banbridge Town last month.

James Costello has been named new Dromara Village manager. PIC: Dromara Village

Still a prolific and ruthless finisher, he netted seven goals for Rathfriland’s reserve team in his last two matches, including four against Tandragee Rovers Reserves and a hat-trick in their 8-0 win at St Marys YC.

"Dromara Village Football Club are delighted to announce that James Costello has been appointed as our new First Team Manager,” the club posted on their social media channels. “With his Uefa B Licence coaching qualifications, extensive Irish & Amateur League playing experience and local football knowledge, James was the standout candidate in our recent recruitment process.

“This appointment represents an exciting new chapter for the Club and we are pleased that James saw Dromara Village as the club to take his first steps into management with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would encourage all of our youth & senior members, supporters, and indeed the village as a whole, to get behind James to give him support and encouragement for the rest of this season and beyond.

"Welcome to DVFC James!”