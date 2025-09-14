Former Irish League teenager tipped for 'fantastic career' after making FA Cup debut
Having previously spent time training with Wolves, Gracey made a permanent move from the Lurgan Blues on a scholarship deal and established himself in the club’s U18 side, playing in 12 U18 Premier League matches last term.
The 17-year-old has also already made the step up to U21 level after starting in their 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to League Two side Salford City in November, and made three Premier League 2 appearances at the start of this season before heading out on loan.
Gracey never made a senior appearance during his time at Mourneview Park but was named on the bench for multiple Premiership matches, playing understudy to Mark Byrne when Gareth Deane was out through injury, and also starred for the Lurgan Blues’ reserves.
He has represented Northern Ireland at youth level and was drafted into Tommy Wright’s U21 squad for their European Championship qualifying opener in Georgia.
Having signed his maiden professional contract at Wolves, Gracey is now getting a first extended taste of senior football with National League North outfit Telford and Wilkin believes he’s destined for big things.
"He came to my attention towards the end of last season,” Wilkin told the club’s media channel. “I watched him in a game at Kidderminster for Wolves and he was amazing.
"We’ve been in conversation about a loan deal taking place. For a 17-year-old, the maturity that he shows, the responsibility he has taken on board.
"Look, I don’t want to get ahead of it for him, but at the age he is, the stature he carries, the confidence he has, it’s rare for a young man of that age.
"I have little doubt if he stays injury-free that he will go on to have a fantastic career, and if we can play a small part in that, in his learning and his experience, it’s a nice fit for both Telford and Wolves.”