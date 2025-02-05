Former Irish League youngster admits Lithuania move was 'no-brainer' and hopes it can act as 'fresh start'

Former Linfield and Cliftonville youngster Jack Berry is hoping an eye-catching transfer to Lithuania can help act as a “fresh start”.

The Reds announced on Sunday that 19-year-old Berry had made a permanent switch to FK BE1, who play in the Lithuanian second-tier having narrowly missed out on top-flight promotion last term.

While it isn’t a traditional move for Irish League youngsters, Berry, who made 19 senior appearances during his time at Solitude, including in their UEFA Conference League qualifying defeat to FK Auda last summer, insists it was a “no-brainer” to transition into full-time football and is preparing to relocate on Sunday.

Berry has found opportunity limited this term, playing just twice in the Premiership, and is determined to get back to enjoying his football in new surroundings.

Jack Berry in Irish Cup action for Cliftonville last month. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

"Football hasn't been great for me over the past two years so it was something I had to take and it's a fresh start,” he said. “There were a couple of clubs here that were interested and my agent and I were discussing things and then he told me a team in Lithuania wanted me and it was a no-brainer.

"It's an exciting move and something I wanted to do. As soon as it came about I didn't even have to think about it - I was 100% sure that I wanted to do it.

"My agent rang me asking me if I would be interested in going and I said 'if you book me a flight I'll be there in the morning!'. I've always wanted to travel and luckily I can do that with football. Being able to explore something different will be great and I hope it works out.

"It is a brave move but since I was a kid I've wanted to play football - it’s my dream.

"I think I'd have been pretty stupid to knock back such an opportunity to go into a new environment, meet new people and all I can do is try it. It feels like the right decision to get a fresh start and I'm looking to kick on."

The Lithuanian league is set to get underway in March, running throughout the summer before ending in November – another adjustment which Berry will have to make, but he’s ready to embrace every element of a new challenge.

"I move on Sunday and I can't wait to get going,” he added. “It's something I've always wanted to do and I feel like I'm lucky to get to travel with football.

"The league starts in March and I'll be straight into training for pre-season. I've always been part-time but am now going into a full-time club so it's something different.

"My family are all excited for me. I've a new wee sister who was born about two months ago and mum went and got her passport there so it's something for us all to look forward to. It's a fresh start and fresh challenge which I hope works out.