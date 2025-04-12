Former Irish League youngster continues fine start to life at Tottenham Hotspur after sealing Premier League Cup glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Glentoran youngster George Feeney continues to shine at Tottenham Hotspur after the Northern Ireland youth international played a key role in helping them seal U17 Premier League Cup glory on Friday night.

Having made nine Premiership appearances for the Glens last term alongside scoring his maiden senior goal in their BetMcLean Cup success against Dollingstown, Feeney sealed a summer transfer to English giants Spurs.

The 17-year-old has already been rewarded with his first professional contract after putting pen to paper on a new deal in January following a string of impressive performances for the club’s U18s.

He has played 15 times in the U18 Premier League, scoring twice, with Tottenham currently sitting sixth in the South division – nine points behind leaders Chelsea with three games in hand.

George Feeney made his senior Glentoran debut at 15 and has impressed since moving to Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

Feeney, the son of former Northern Ireland international Warren, has now got his hands on silverware after starting for Stuart Lewis’ side as they defeated Charlton Athletic 5-2 in the Premier League Cup final at Lamex Stadium, the home of Stevenage.

While he developed a reputation as an exciting striker coming through the ranks in East Belfast, Feeney has been regularly deployed in midfield this season to great effect.

In October, Feeney was named as Tottenham’s representative on The Guardian’s prestigious ‘Next Generation 2024: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs’ list after making an impressive start to life across the water – former Linfield striker Braiden Graham also featured for Everton.

The Guardian’s list from years gone by includes current Premier League stars such as Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, 2018), Anthony Gordon (Everton, 2017) and Tino Livramento (Chelsea, 2019).

"There was a reason why the Belfast Telegraph described Feeney as a “teenage sensation” and Tottenham were delighted when they won the race for his signature towards the end of last season, beating off competition from a host of Premier League rivals,” wrote David Hytner. “Feeney made 10 senior appearances for Glentoran and became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer at 15.

"It has been all change for him since he joined Spurs in July for a “substantial fee plus potential add-ons” according to reports in Northern Ireland, principally in terms of his position.

"Previously a centre-forward, he has been played by Spurs at under-18 level as one of the central attacking midfielders in their 4-3-3 system. Listed at 5ft 8in, Feeney is known for his technical gifts and assurance on the ball.

"His father, Warren, won 46 caps for Northern Ireland while his grandfather, Warren Sr, also played for the country.”