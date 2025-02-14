Former Irish League youngster continues to impress at Everton after marking Premier League Two goal milestone against Southampton

Former Linfield youngster Braiden Graham continues to impress at Everton after ticking off another milestone by scoring his maiden Premier League Two goal in Friday’s U21 clash against Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still only 17, Northern Ireland youth international Graham has earned a call into the Toffees’ U21 squad after netting seven times in his opening 11 U18 league matches for the Goodison Park club.

Graham started for the U21s in a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month and also previously featured from the bench in an EFL Trophy fixture against League One’s Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was once again included from the start in Friday’s clash, netting from close range to pull his side level at Finch Farm.

Braiden Graham joined Everton from Linfield last summer. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

There was further Irish League representation in the Everton side with former Crusaders midfielder Jack Patterson starting while Northern Ireland U21 goalkeeper Fraser Barnsley was between the sticks.

Graham became Linfield’s youngest-ever player after coming off the bench against Dungannon Swifts in March 2023 and made nine Premiership appearances last term before earning his move to England alongside team-mates Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers) and Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal).

He was rewarded with a first professional contract by Everton in November – something which the teen sensation had always dreamed of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s unreal," he said at the time. "It’s something I’ve always worked for since being a kid.

"All those years – the hard work and sacrifices – it’s been rewarded.

“I knew before I came to Everton that I’d have to hit the ground running because the best players will do that.

"Since I arrived, I’ve wanted to play well, score goals and help the team – and I think I’ve been doing that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton had to fight off significant interest to secure Graham’s services last summer and the club’s Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, feels the move has benefitted both parties.

“We were delighted to bring Braiden to Everton in the summer, amid a lot of competition from other clubs for his signature, and it’s a move that has benefitted both him and the Club,” he said. “He’s been excellent so far this season.

"His goal record is very impressive, and he’s shown a great attitude for learning.

“Braiden’s game has developed working with our talented coaches, and he can see a clear pathway that offers him a great chance to progress at Everton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield boss David Healy heaped praise on Graham before his Blues departure and predicted the striker could one day represent Northern Ireland on the senior stage.

"I have no doubt that in four or five years’ time when I'm coming to watch Northern Ireland that, hopefully, Braiden is leading the line - that's how highly I rate him,” he said in April. "Our academy staff and people around need to take great credit for that with the way they've nurtured him.

"Andy Waterworth and the JD Academy over the last couple of years have given him an opportunity to train on a daily basis and he has been in our environment since he made his debut last year. He's been an absolute credit.

"There's so much development still to come, which is a good thing - he's starting to sprout up a bit and he has all the attributes in his game to go and be a good player.