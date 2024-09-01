Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest have confirmed Northern Ireland youth international Joel Thompson has departed the club as he “pursue opportunities elsewhere”.

The 19-year-old joined Forest from Crusaders in 2022 having made six Premiership appearances under Stephen Baxter, including his debut against Glentoran in May 2021.

Thompson, who started in all three of Northern Ireland’s recent U19 European Championship group stage matches, had played for Forest’s U18 and U21 teams – his sole Premier League 2 outing coming against Sunderland earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s Head of Academy, Chris McGuane, told the club’s website: "On behalf of everyone at Nottingham Forest I would like to say thank you and wish Joel all the very best with his future career.

Joel Thompson in action for Crusaders before moving to Nottingham Forest. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"Joel is fantastic person who has conducted himself superbly during his time here and we have thoroughly enjoyed having him with us since moving across from Northern Ireland."

Speaking to media ahead of the Euros, where Gareth McAuley’s side took on Norway, Ukraine and Italy, Thompson credited his education in North Belfast for setting him up for a move across the water.

"I loved the Crues,” he said. “Stephen Baxter gave me my debut when I was 15. I loved every minute there, I was still in school and I was training with the first team on a Tuesday and Thursday night and then on the bench on a Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the experience there was so good - Billy Joe Burns, Paul Heatley - they've only played in the Irish League but the experience they have is scary. They only lost 2-0 to Wolves who had the likes of Diogo Jota playing for them, so they've experienced a lot of things.

"Then there's players like Ben Kennedy and Robbie Weir who have been across the water and played a load of games in the Football League. To be able to train with the likes of them set me up for coming over.

"Being 15 or 16 playing against men does set you up for so much more. Things like using your body and your brain more than you would when you're younger.”