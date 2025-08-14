Former Irish League youngster hailed as 'cool finisher' after continuing to impress at Everton

Former Linfield teenager Braiden Graham continues to impress at Everton and has been hailed as a “cool finisher” after scoring a brace for their U21s against Solihull Moors.

The 17-year-old joined the Toffees last summer and enjoyed a memorable maiden campaign in England, scoring eight goals in 12 league outings for the club’s U18s alongside striking five times in nine Premier League Two appearances.

Graham netted four in one match against Tottenham Hotspur U21s before providing two assists in a play-off defeat to Manchester United, and he has picked up from where he left off.

The Northern Ireland youth international, who was named on the bench for Everton’s senior side during a pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley, scored twice in a win over National League outfit Solihull earlier this week, including a delightful chip to seal victory in the 90th minute.

He was introduced off the bench on the stroke of half-time in the National League Cup and Everton boss Paul Tait praised a clinical display from Graham.

"Frankie (Okoronkwo) was tiring because he hasn’t had many 90 minutes games but we left on and he and Braiden Graham linked up well for the two goals,” he told the club’s website. “Braiden showed his quality – he had a little knock in pre-season but when he gets through one-on-one he’s a cool finisher.”

Graham gained senior Irish League experience with Linfield before moving to England, making nine Premiership appearances throughout the 2023/24 campaign after becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in March 2023.

He received significant praise from Northern Ireland legend David Healy, who feels he has the potential to one day thrive at international level.

Braiden Graham has impressed for Everton since joining from Linfield. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"I have no doubt that in four or five years’ time when I'm coming to watch Northern Ireland that, hopefully, Braiden is leading the line - that's how highly I rate him,” said Healy last year. "Our academy staff and people around need to take great credit for that with the way they've nurtured him.

"Andy Waterworth and the JD Academy over the last couple of years have given him an opportunity to train on a daily basis and he has been in our environment since he made his debut last year. He's been an absolute credit.

"There's so much development still to come, which is a good thing - he's starting to sprout up a bit and he has all the attributes in his game to go and be a good player.

"I've no doubt in the next three, four or five years that this boy has the attributes to be a really good player, without putting too much pressure on him of course."

In November, Graham signed his first professional contract at Everton, penning a three-year deal to remain with the Premier League club until 2027.

“It’s unreal,” he told the club’s website. “It’s something I’ve always worked for since being a kid.

"All those years – the hard work and sacrifices – it’s been rewarded.

“I knew before I came to Everton that I’d have to hit the ground running because the best players will do that.