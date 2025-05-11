Former Irish League youngsters celebrate major career milestone after signing professional contracts at Luton Town

Former Irish League youngsters Sam Anderson and Dylan Stitt are both celebrating major career milestones after signing professional contracts at Luton Town.

Teenage striker Anderson came through the ranks at Dungannon Swifts and made one Premiership appearance before joining Luton, who had just been promoted into the Premier League, in the summer of 2023.

Both Anderson and Stitt, who also arrived at the Hatters in 2023 from Linfield, helped Luton’s U18s seal EFL Youth Alliance South Division title glory this term after winning 22 of their 27 league matches.

The pair have also made a step up into Luton’s U21s ranks, featuring in a Premier League Cup group which contained Burnley, Brighton and Reading, and have now been rewarded with maiden professional deals.

Announcing the news on their website, Luton posted: “From the Under-18s, Sam Anderson, Zach Ioannides, Jamie Odegah, Oliver Pipa, Dylan Stitt, Lucas Thomas, Charlie Trustram and Tate Xavier-Jones have all accepted their offers of professional contracts.”

Anderson attended City of Armagh High School and is the son of Neil Anderson, who serves on the committee of Loughgall, where Sam also spent time as a player before moving to Dungannon.

“I have been taking Sam to football from he was four years old; he’s been all over the place,” Neil told ArmaghI in 2023. “He has always shown great potential, winning player of the tournament at the Milk Cup when he was 12 or 13.

“Luckily his feet are firmly on the ground and he’s focused on working hard.

"He’s also represented Northern Ireland from about 13 right through the age groups. Off the field he enjoys the craic but on the field he’s driven by success and winning.”

Just like Anderson, midfielder Stitt is also a Northern Ireland youth international and was drafted into Gareth McAuley’s U19 squad for last summer’s European Championships.

Reflecting on the experience, Stitt said at the time: "It's always an honour to put on the green shirt and playing two years above in the U19s, especially in a major tournament, has always been a dream.”

The 17-year-old started in group games against Italy and Norway and was part of a successful Linfield academy side that also included the likes of Cole Brannigan, who recently won the FA Youth Cup with Aston Villa, Blaine McClure and Callum Burnside – the latter duo joined Scottish giants Rangers.

While Anderson and Stitt have signed professional contracts, Axel Piesold, who has spent this season on loan at Cliftonville, was released by Luton upon the expiry of his deal at Kenilworth Road.

The 20-year-old was named in matchday squads while Luton competed in the Premier League and has gained crucial senior experience at Solitude, racking up 25 Premiership appearances alongside featuring in BetMcLean Cup and Irish Cup finals.