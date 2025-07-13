Former Larne and Glentoran star Fuad Sule explains main motivation behind Indonesia move
Sule, who won a Premiership title with the Inver Reds, departed Glentoran at the end of last season having spent two years in East Belfast.
He had reportedly attracted interest from a host of clubs in both the Irish League and League of Ireland, but he’ll now be plying his trade in Indonesia’s Liga 1 for Persis.
Persis have won seven top-tier titles in their history – the most recent of which came in 1943 – and gained promotion back to the top-flight in 2022 after being crowned Liga 2 champions.
"I decided to come to Indonesia primarily because I wanted to explore a different kind of football, immerse myself in a diverse lifestyle, and understand a new culture,” said Sule in a post on the club’s website. “Furthermore, the Indonesian League is very competitive and I really wanted to test my skills against the best players in Asia.
"Moving to a new league is full of challenges. There are new players, a new coach, and a different playing system.
"But this is exactly what I was looking for, to build new relationships. I adapt quite quickly to new environments and atmospheres. It won't be easy, but I promise I'll give it my all.
"I'll give 100 percent on the pitch every week, and I'm confident I can do it. I think the qualities the coach sees in me will fit in with the team's style of play. Hopefully, we can have a really good season!"
Sule, who has also spent time at St Patrick's Athletic, Bohemians and Barnet during his career, made 72 Premiership appearances for the Glens and captained them in last season’s Co Antrim Shield final triumph – a victory which ended the club’s near five-year wait for silverware success.
He won that competition three times at Larne, alongside helping them seal promotion into Northern Ireland’s top-flight, and played 130 times in the league under Tiernan Lynch.
The 28-year-old now wants to play his part in helping bring the glory days back to Persis, who finished 14th last term.
"To the fans, I want to say, keep coming to the games and supporting the team, through good times and bad,” he added. “You are the heart of this club.
"You are the main reason we fight on the pitch and play in front of you every week. So, keep shouting loud and proud!”
