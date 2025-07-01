Former Larne and Portadown striker excited for 'new start' with League Two outfit

Former Larne and Portadown striker Lee Bonis is excited for his “new start” with Chesterfield after joining the League Two club from ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee.

Bonis, who made his senior Northern Ireland debut in October, scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for the Dutch second-tier outfit last season as they finished fourth before losing out in the promotion play-offs.

The 25-year-old netted 33 league goals across two-and-a-half seasons at Shamrock Park having previously enjoyed stints with Mid-Ulster clubs Portadown BBOB and Seagoe prior to earning a move into full-time football at the Inver Reds.

He struck a further 58 times in 118 appearances for Larne, helping them seal consecutive Premiership titles and played his part in their dream European run last summer before joining Den Haag.

Former Larne and Portadown striker Lee Bonis has joined Chesterfield. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Bonis’ next chapter sees him arrive at the Spireites, where he will join fellow Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, who scored 12 league goals last term as Chesterfield finished seventh, ultimately losing out in the play-off semi-finals to Walsall.

“It’s great to be a part of the club,” Bonis told the club’s website. “I think a new start in England will be good for me.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the fans. I’m excited to get going.”

Bonis played a crucial role in Larne’s recent success and former manager Tiernan Lynch praised his contribution after confirmation of the striker’s departure last summer.

“Lee goes with our very best wishes, having played a major role in the success we enjoyed in recent years,” he said last August. “He settled at the club straight away and gave us a new dimension in attack, as well as scoring some vital goals for the club.

"What he achieved here will rightly go down in the history books of the club.