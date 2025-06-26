Former Larne and Portadown striker 'in England to complete transfer'

Former Larne and Portadown striker Lee Bonis is set for a move to England after impressing in the Dutch second-tier at ADO Den Haag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonis scored 33 league goals across two-and-a-half seasons at Shamrock Park having previously enjoyed stints with Mid-Ulster clubs Portadown BBOB and Seagoe before sealing a move to full-time football.

He netted a further 58 times in 118 appearances for Larne, helping them seal consecutive Premiership titles and played his part in their dream European run last summer prior to joining Den Haag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old continued to show an eye for goal in the Netherlands, striking 11 times in 35 league outings as his side finished fourth in the table.

Lee Bonis lifting the Gibson Cup with Larne in 2024. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

Dutch outlet Voetbal International have now reported that Bonis, who also earned a maiden senior Northern Ireland cap last year, is in England undergoing a medical ahead of a potential transfer.

They posted: “Striker Lee Bonis is sold to an English club. The attacker does not seem to return to ADO Den Haag and is already in England to complete the transfer.”

League Two outfit Chesterfield are rumoured to be interested in acquiring Bonis’ services and he could link up with fellow Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg at the SMH Group Stadium – the 33-year-old scored 12 times as they finished seventh last season, losing out in the play-offs to Walsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonis played a crucial role in Larne’s recent success and former manager Tiernan Lynch praised his contribution.

“Lee goes with our very best wishes, having played a major role in the success we enjoyed in recent years,” he said last August when Bonis’ departure was confirmed. “He settled at the club straight away and gave us a new dimension in attack, as well as scoring some vital goals for the club.

"What he achieved here will rightly go down in the history books of the club.