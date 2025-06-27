Former Larne and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder makes National League South move after Irish League exit

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
Former Larne midfielder George Marsh has completed a move to National League South outfit Dagenham & Redbridge following his Irish League departure earlier this year.

Marsh started his career with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, making a senior debut against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup in January 2019, and went on to enjoy spells at AFC Wimbledon and AEL Limassol before arriving at the Inver Reds last summer.

The 26-year-old made six Premiership appearances and also started in Larne’s historic opening UEFA Conference League showdown against Molde in Norway – the first-ever League Phase fixture played by an Irish League club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Injury limited Marsh’s involvement at Inver Park and he departed the two-time Premiership champions by mutual consent in February.

George Marsh in action for Larne against Coleraine last season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
George Marsh in action for Larne against Coleraine last season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

He has now joined Dagenham & Redbridge, who will play in England’s fifth-tier next season after suffering National League, on a two-year contract.

“I’m really pleased to add George to the squad,” manager Lee Bradbury told the club’s website. “He’s a combative midfielder who also has the ability to control things in the middle of the park. He brings some strong EFL experience to the squad.”

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurLarneNational League SouthPremier LeagueUefa Conference League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice