Former Larne and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder makes National League South move after Irish League exit
Marsh started his career with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, making a senior debut against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup in January 2019, and went on to enjoy spells at AFC Wimbledon and AEL Limassol before arriving at the Inver Reds last summer.
The 26-year-old made six Premiership appearances and also started in Larne’s historic opening UEFA Conference League showdown against Molde in Norway – the first-ever League Phase fixture played by an Irish League club.
Injury limited Marsh’s involvement at Inver Park and he departed the two-time Premiership champions by mutual consent in February.
He has now joined Dagenham & Redbridge, who will play in England’s fifth-tier next season after suffering National League, on a two-year contract.
“I’m really pleased to add George to the squad,” manager Lee Bradbury told the club’s website. “He’s a combative midfielder who also has the ability to control things in the middle of the park. He brings some strong EFL experience to the squad.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.