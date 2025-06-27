Former Larne and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder makes National League South move after Irish League exit

Former Larne midfielder George Marsh has completed a move to National League South outfit Dagenham & Redbridge following his Irish League departure earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsh started his career with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, making a senior debut against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup in January 2019, and went on to enjoy spells at AFC Wimbledon and AEL Limassol before arriving at the Inver Reds last summer.

The 26-year-old made six Premiership appearances and also started in Larne’s historic opening UEFA Conference League showdown against Molde in Norway – the first-ever League Phase fixture played by an Irish League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury limited Marsh’s involvement at Inver Park and he departed the two-time Premiership champions by mutual consent in February.

George Marsh in action for Larne against Coleraine last season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

He has now joined Dagenham & Redbridge, who will play in England’s fifth-tier next season after suffering National League, on a two-year contract.