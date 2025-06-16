Former Larne defender 'can't wait to get started' after completing Scottish Championship move

Former Larne defender Shaun Want says he “can’t wait to get started” after completing his move to Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United on a two-year contract.

Want spent three years with the Inver Reds after joining from Hamilton Academical in 2022 and went on to play a key role as Larne collected consecutive Premiership titles alongside creating Irish League history by reaching the Conference League.

The 28-year-old was named the club’s Player of the Year for his performances last season and had been offered a new contract to remain with the County Antrim team, but ultimately decided to return to Scotland due to family reasons.

Want became a father last year following the birth of daughter Amelia and had been travelling back and forth between Larne and Scotland to see his family – something which became increasingly difficult due to their hectic fixture schedule.

Shaun Want, pictured celebrating scoring against Crusaders for Larne last season, has joined Ayr United. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Reports emerged last week that Want was on the cusp of joining Ayr, who are managed by former Scotland international Scott Brown, and the transfer is now official with the club posting: “Giving the fans what they Want...

“The Club are delighted to announce the signing of defender, Shaun Want, subject to international clearance. The 28-year old joins on a two-year deal following his departure from Larne. Welcome to the Honest Men, Shaun!”

Want said on social media: “Delighted to be here, can’t wait to get started.”

In total, Want made 104 appearances for Larne, including 77 in the league across three seasons, and admits he loved every minute of his time at Inver Park.

“I’m out of contract, and they’ve offered me one, but I’m not long having a baby, I have a seven-month old daughter, so I’m looking at my options,” Want told the Daily Record. “There’s more to life than football, now, when you have a wee one.

"I’ve been living away and for seven months I’ve been back and forth.

“I’ve got to the stage now that I just want to be closer to home and be with my daughter every day.

“It has been brilliant at Larne – if it was a different situation I’d still be here, because I’ve loved every minute of it.

“It’s the best decision I’ve made for me, personally, in my career. Playing in Europe and winning leagues is something I never thought I’d be able to achieve.

“It was a good season. We finished second in the league and qualified for Europe, and it was a good season for me, personally, with all the awards.

“I went to Larne, basically as an unknown, and I’ve loved every minute. Going there was a whole different experience, but my circumstances have changed, and I need to get back home for the family.”

Want established himself as one of the Irish League’s best defenders and is confident he’ll be returning to Scotland a better player than when he left for Northern Ireland three years ago.

“If I’m coming back to Scotland, I’m coming back a better player and a much better person, too,” he added. “I want an opportunity to come back to Scotland and prove my ability here, because I’ve been over in Northern Ireland for three or four years.