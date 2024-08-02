Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Bohemians, Derry City and Dundalk midfielder Keith Ward admits it was an “easy decision” to join Glenavon ahead of the upcoming Premiership season.

The 33-year-old has spent the last 16 years playing in the League of Ireland, winning the Premier Division title with Dundalk in 2014 under Stephen Kenny and was also on the books of UCD, Sligo Rovers and Shelbourne, who he left in July after making two league appearances for Damien Duff’s league leaders.

Ward joins Rhys Marshall, Michael O’Connor, Davy McDaid, Barney McKeown and James Carroll as new arrivals at Mourneview Park this summer as Stephen McDonnell’s side look to bounce back from finishing 10th last term.

“I know the manager and Simon (Kelly, assistant manager) from my time at Dundalk,” Ward told the club’s website. “They spoke to me about coming North.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell has added Keith Ward to his squad ahead of the new season. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"I met the lads on Tuesday and was obviously impressed with what I saw from the players and the style of football and the way Stevie has them playing. The pitch is in great nick as well, so it was an easy decision. I’m excited about the calibre of players and looking forward to the season.”

McDonnell, a former academy manager at Dundalk and underage boss at Shelbourne, has made good use of his extensive League of Ireland knowledge since being appointed in September with the likes of David Toure, James Doona, Len O’Sullivan and Mark Byrne arriving in January, and he’s delighted to have now added the experience of Ward to his squad.

“I am delighted that Keith has signed for Glenavon FC,” he said. “He is another top level addition to our squad which we believe already possesses much quality throughout. Keith’s footballing CV highlights the experience he will add to our squad and we can’t wait to see him in action.”

Elsewhere, Championship outfit Dundela have confirmed the return of midfielder TJ Murray after his summer departure from Portadown.