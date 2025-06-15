Former Leeds United and Northern Ireland star credits Irish League upbringing for career trajectory

Northern Ireland legend Stuart Dallas has credited his Coagh United upbringing for providing the perfect platform to launch a career which ultimately ended in the Premier League.

Cookstown native Dallas made his Irish League debut for Coagh aged just 16 in 2007 and spent three years on the books of his local club before attracting the attention of Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter after impressing in an Irish Cup defeat at Seaview.

Dallas used his Premiership stint as another springboard for further success, earning a move to League One outfit Brentford having been named both NIFWA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in 2010/11 after scoring 16 goals in 35 league appearances alongside helping the Crues seal Setanta Cup glory in 2012.

Versatile Dallas spent the last nine years of his career at Leeds United, helping them gain Premier League promotion in 2020 and played in 72 top-flight matches before suffering a serious knee injury against Manchester City.

A young Stuart Dallas playing for Coagh United against future club Crusaders in the 2009/10 Irish Cup. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye)

That ultimately ended Dallas’ career with the 34-year-old announcing his retirement last year having also racked up 62 caps for Northern Ireland, including representing his country at the 2016 European Championships.

Dallas looks back fondly on his initial senior education at Coagh and believes it played a key role in his career trajectory.

"I've a lot of good memories from being involved at Coagh from a young age,” Dallas told the NI Football League’s YouTube channel. “Even before I made my debut at 16, I used to train with the first team when I was younger than that.

"Noel Mitchell, who is a good friend of mine and my family, had me out training with Coagh at a young age and he gave me my debut along with Stephen Uprichard.

"I've a lot of fond memories and I look back now throughout my career and think I'm very fortunate to have that pathway because it exposed me to senior football at a really young age and I think that was important for my development."

Stuart’s brother Marcus is still heavily involved with Coagh and has been named Barry Coulter’s assistant manager ahead of the upcoming Premier Intermediate League season – a position he will combine alongside playing duties.

Dallas has hailed the crucial role played by Coagh’s volunteers which helps keep the club running and always tries to visit Hagan Park when he’s back in Northern Ireland.

"Coagh is a fantastic club,” said Dallas. “It always has been and there's a lot of great people at the club.

"They are a family-run club, there are a lot of volunteers that help and they are playing football at a good level. It's hard to get players these days but Coagh always seem to be able to attract players.

"Having a chance to play there at such a young age and with the fans as well, it was great.