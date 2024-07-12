Alfie McCalmont speaks with Michael O'Neill and Ethan Galbraith ahead of making his Northern Ireland debut. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland international Alfie McCalmont says it was “an easy decision” to make the move to reigning Australian champions Central Coast Mariners.

The 24-year-old started his career with Leeds United before departing for Carlisle United in 2023, making 30 League One appearances for the Cumbrians last term as they suffered relegation to England’s fourth-tier.

McCalmont has earned four senior caps for Northern Ireland, debuting against Luxembourg and was recalled for further friendly fixtures versus Malta and Ukraine in 2021 before making a maiden competitive appearance in a World Cup qualifying victory over Lithuania.

He will link up with former Leeds academy coaches Mark Jackson and Danny Schofield in New South Wales ahead of the 2024/25 season where the club will be hoping to win a third consecutive A-League title.

“I am delighted to be joining the Central Coast Mariners,” said McCalmont. “Knowing Jacko and Danny quite well from my time at Leeds, being able to work with them again is a great opportunity for me.

“I loved working with them in England and to see their success last season, it has been an easy decision. I have spoken to Jacko a lot about how he wants me to play in this team, the style suits me a lot, keeping the ball moving and attack minded. I can’t wait to get to the stadium and play in front of our amazing fans this season.”

Jackson, who has also spent time in charge of MK Dons, moved to the Mariners in 2023 and has full confidence that McCalmont can make an immediate impact in Australia.

“It’s fantastic to get Alfie McCalmont over the line,” said head coach Jackson. “He’s a player I know really, really well.

"Similar to the relationship I have with Ryan Edmondson (who also joined from Carlisle), I’ve known Alfie from a young age, worked with him a lot and watched his career develop in England.

“He’s a vastly experienced player even though he’s only 24. He’s amassed a lot of league appearances in England, so he brings experience to the team despite being a young age.