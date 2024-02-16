Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campbell, a former Northern Ireland U21 international that enjoyed spells with the likes of Linfield, Ballymena United, Glenavon, Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts during his playing days, has been in charge at Holm Park since July 2021 and his side are looking to disrupt the third-tier promotion race, currently sitting third having lost just once since mid-October.

Discussions in pre-season around prospective contenders included Limavady United, who are in pole position to secure Championship status, Ballymacash Rangers and Warrenpoint Town, but not many – if any – would have backed an Armagh side that finished ninth and just six points off the bottom last term.

However, smart summer recruitment and a sense of togetherness has helped Campbell’s Eagles soar up the table and the 42-year-old is loving every minute at his boyhood club.

Armagh City manager Shea Campbell with captain Conor Mullen. PIC: Armagh City

"We're absolutely where we want to be,” he said. “We're only the little boys from Armagh that are trying to keep up with the big boys because we don't have the finances that these other clubs have.

"We're a small operation, have a great changing room and we're really enjoying it. There's zero pressure on us getting promotion...the goal before the season was to avoid relegation.

"When I first went in I did three years voluntarily and didn't take a penny off the club – we wanted to put any funds we had into expenses for players and it was small even at that.

"The doors were very close to closing at the club and it was a sad time...it has been a beautiful journey.”

Shea Campbell, Niall McGinn and Shane McCabe celebrate defeating Linfield 4-0 with Dungannon Swifts in October 2007. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Armagh City spent three seasons in the Irish Premiership between 2005-2008 before filtering between the second and third tiers – this is their sixth consecutive campaign in the Premier Intermediate League.

Campbell led them to a third-placed finish in his first year and also reached the Intermediate Cup final, losing out 2-0 to Rathfriland Rangers at Windsor Park.

With the support of “second father” Aidan Murphy (chairman), coaching staff and wife Grace, who is familiar with the demands of football being the daughter of Kenny Shiels, Campbell works around the clock in an attempt to deliver success.

"I probably have the best coach in the country bar none in Dermot McCaffrey (ex-Hibernian and Derry City defender) with the sessions he delivers on a Tuesday and Thursday night and I've the best chairman in the country who backs me every inch of the way,” he added. “He will tell you that I work almost 24/7 at this job...it's basically full-time.

"None of it would be possible without my wife who is so supportive and understands football. I started off when Armagh City used to train at the rugby club and played in the Millfield...that would have been 30-odd years ago.

"My father was club physio at the time and I would have lifted kit around the changing room. That's why I'm so enthusiastic on the line...it comes from me growing up at the club.

"It really inspired me. I had nothing, my family had nothing and that's what Armagh City is all about - people that want to work hard."

City are in Intermediate Cup fourth round action this weekend against Ards Rangers before facing fellow promotion contenders Ballymacash, Queen’s University and table-toppers Limavady all in the next month as they look to continue punching above their weight.

"It's a lovely journey but you're also only one weekend away from a defeat,” he added. “We work on so many things...hard work, hunger and desire is printed across our changing room on the wall alongside the crest and that's what it's all about.

"We have to keep working hard and keep trying to mix it with the big boys because the games are getting bigger and bigger.