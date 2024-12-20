Former Linfield and Coleraine defender Steven Douglas admits he was “completely baffled” by the news of Joel Cooper’s impending Bannsiders move but believes his arrival could help attract more talented stars to the Showgrounds.

Blues talisman Cooper, who has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists this term to help David Healy’s side open up an 11 point advantage at the Premiership’s summit, is reportedly set to join Irish League rivals Coleraine in a shock transfer.

The 28-year-old has established a reputation as one of the league’s top talents, winning three Premiership titles, two BetMcLean Cups and an Irish Cup crown across three spells at Windsor Park, and also has experience of playing across the water having joined Oxford United in 2020 before returning to Windsor Park permanently two years later.

Coleraine announced on Thursday that 24-year-old property developer Henry Ross has became the new majority owner at the County Londonderry outfit with his ambition to make them the Irish League’s “leading club” and signing Cooper would certainly be a huge first statement of intent.

Linfield's Joel Cooper is reportedly set for a move to Coleraine. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Douglas enjoyed a trophy-laden decade with Linfield before making the same switch Cooper is set to, joining Coleraine in 2013 and played until the age of 43.

While feeling there’s “no loyalty in football now” as players search for the best financial deals, he understands why every team would want someone of Cooper’s calibre.

"We are all completely baffled but I see Coleraine have a new owner who is putting more money in,” he said. “Going to Coleraine who are just into full-time football and still on a learning curve? I don't know.

"Coleraine is a top class club and if he's going anywhere other than Linfield, if I was him that's where I'd want to go too because they are up and coming and will do everything right.

"I know you want stability and to keep that in your life because football is such a short career, but to go from where he's sitting at the moment being one of the top men at Linfield...he's one of those players that can win you a game by himself. He has proven that loads of times.

"It's a massive statement of intent because if someone like Gavin Whyte coming home sees that, he'll think they are building a good team there.

"They are bringing in one of the best talents in the Irish League and someone like Gavin could think about going there. Who is to say Coleraine won't do a Larne? I don't know if they will or not.

"Bringing in Joel Cooper would be a massive statement and everybody would want him in their team."

The Irish League transfer market dynamic has changed significantly over the years with Larne emerging as a force while Ballymena United flexed their financial muscle last summer by winning the race to sign Ben Kennedy, Carrick Rangers acquired former Northern Ireland international Luke McCullough and now Coleraine are on the cusp of the biggest move in recent times.

“Of course it's a good thing (for players),” added Douglas. “What Larne have done in European football, teams have been trying to do that for years and haven't been able to.

"Larne have set the bar now so every other club wants to get that. European football is a big factor, but only a couple of teams can get that.