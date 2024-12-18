Former Linfield and Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has been confirmed as the new boss of National League South outfit Weymouth “after a thorough selection process”.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Feeney was most recently serving as head coach at Soccer Universities Orlando after departing the Glens earlier this year, spending less than 12 months in the role and was replaced by Declan Devine, who signed a new two-and-a-half year contract extension at The Oval this week.

Feeney had guided Glentoran into the Co Antrim Shield final, where they were defeated by Larne, and his last match turned out to be March’s 3-0 home defeat to Loughgall – a result which left the East Belfast side sitting fifth in the Premiership.

He was named as David Jeffrey’s successor at Linfield in 2014 and departed Windsor Park in October 2015 while Feeney has also held managerial positions at Newport County, Ards, Pirin Blagoevgrad and Welling United.

Former Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has joined Weymouth. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The 43-year-old’s immediate task will be to help Weymouth climb off the bottom of the National League South table after a six-game winless run, which ultimately cost previous manager Mark Molesley his job.

Feeney’s first match in charge of the Dorset-based club will be a trip to Chelmsford before hosting current league leaders Torquay United on Boxing Day.

The club’s chairman, Paul Maitland, said: “After a thorough selection process, we are delighted to announce that Warren Feeney has been appointed as the Weymouth Football Club First Team manager, effective immediately.

“Warren will conduct his first training session with the squad this week.

“We received over 25 applications and interviewed 6 candidates for the role. The board was overwhelmingly in favour of appointing Warren, and we are excited to have him join us.

"The high standard and quality of applicants is a testament to the club’s appeal, and we wish Warren every success.

“Our primary mission is to remain in the National League South, and the board will support Warren in every possible way to achieve this goal.

