Former Linfield and Glentoran manager Warren Feeney admits results are more important than feelings after starting his tenure at “sleeping giant” Weymouth with a stalemate against Chelmsford City.

The ex-Northern Ireland international was appointed new boss at the National League South side on Tuesday with his immediate task trying to help the Dorset-based club climb off the bottom of the table.

Weymouth are currently nine points adrift of safety – four teams are relegated from the division, which is England’s sixth-tier – and will host table-toppers Torquay United on Boxing Day.

This is the latest step in Feeney’s managerial journey after leaving Glentoran in March and he has also spent time with the Blues, where he succeeded Irish League legend David Jeffrey, Newport County, Ards, Pirin Blagoevgrad and Welling United.

Former Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has joined Weymouth. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The 43-year-old earned 46 international caps for Northern Ireland, scoring five goals, and is taking a pragmatic approach to his new assignment.

"I have to thank the board and everyone associated with the club for helping this happen; Weymouth is where I want to be,” he told the club’s website. “I’ve known about Weymouth since my playing days at Bournemouth, and this club is a sleeping giant as far as I’m concerned.

"The size of the club attracted me here. Ex-teammates of mine have spoken very highly of the club to me.

"The fans were also a huge part in my decision. You only need to look back last week after we beat Yeovil, and the support that was on display. Now, it’s up to us to put smiles back on their faces.

"To win games (is my philosophy). That’s what it will always be. You may hear coaches talk about playing football a certain way, but that’s now who I am. There is no right or wrong for me.

“I’m not here to be liked, but what I am here for is to restore energy in a team to get themselves out of a situation that they do not want to be in. A good coach makes their players play for them and for the team.”

Weymouth have only scored 12 goals in 21 league matches this season but have progressed to the FA Trophy last-32, where they’ll meet Boreham Wood next month.

They were in the National League as recently as the 2021/22 season and Feeney admits it’s crucial to not drop even further down the pyramid.

"The most important thing now is for us to stay in the National League South,” he added. “This team has great potential, but that is the main target above all else.

"Though I love a challenge. I was presented with a similar problem at Welling a few seasons back and I managed to keep them up. It was great to achieve that.

"There will be ups and downs, but we need to be level-headed. We must also sort out our home form, score more and concede less.

"I’m not here to criticise what’s happened in the past, it’s not my business and Mark (Molesley, former manager) is a great bloke, but the players will need to get their fingers out and work hard. It may not be pretty, but it will get us results.

"I grew up in Belfast during The Troubles...it made me who I am. I wear my heart on my sleeve.

"It may be no surprise that my three favourite managers are Jose Mourinho, Diego Simeone and Antonio Conte. They’re not entertainers, but they’re proven winners and they breed winners, which is what I need to do with this team.