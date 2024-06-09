Altrincham attacker Chris Conn-Clarke has been named National League Player of the Year. PIC: Altrincham FC

Former Linfield and Glentoran youngster Chris Conn-Clarke has rounded off a sensational season by being named Vanarama National League Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old, who left The Oval for Burnley in 2018, scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists throughout the 2023/24 campaign for Altrincham to help Phil Parkinson’s side reach the play-offs before losing out to Bromley, who ultimately booked their spot in League Two by beating Solihull Moors in a dramatic penalty shootout victory at Wembley.

Conn-Clarke signed permanently for Alty in 2023 after spending two loan spells at the club during his time with Fleetwood Town and now looks set for a big summer move.

The Northern Ireland youth international made his senior Premiership debut for the Glens aged 16 as a substitute in April 2018 during a 3–1 defeat to Ballinamallard United.

Conn-Clarke joins illustrious company in winning the award, which is voted for by all of the National League clubs. Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff picked it up in 2022/23 after scoring 42 league goals while Wrexham forward Paul Mullin received it the year before.

Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United, Portsmouth and Premier League outfit Ipswich Town are reportedly amongst the clubs interested in signing Conn-Clarke and earlier this season Parkinson admitted it will be hard for Altrincham to keep their talisman, who won his seventh individual accolade of the season on Saturday evening.

“I would love to reassure everyone that Chris will still be with us next season but, in all honesty, I can’t,” he told the National League’s website. “When a player does what he has done, in terms of goals and assists, the bigger clubs are going to come calling, and it’s very difficult to stop that natural next step happening.