Thomas Stewart signing his new deal at Swedish side Ytterhogdals earlier this year. PIC: Thomas Stewart

Former Irish League striker Thomas Stewart is determined to take a winning mentality developed during his playing days into management and has enjoyed an impressive start to this season with Swedish outfit Ytterhogdals.

Stewart, who progressed through the youth ranks at Wolverhampton Wanderers before starring for the likes of Linfield, Derry City, Partick Thistle and Larne, took charge of the fourth-tier side in 2023 and maintained their Division Two status by beating Umea in a relegation play-off.

They’ve enjoyed significant progress in the opening nine matches of the current campaign, sitting fifth ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Bergnasets, which requires a nine-hour bus journey, with Ytterhogdals picking up five wins and one draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

It has been a busy time for Stewart, who only signed an extended contract in February, integrating an array of new players from various countries into the team as he chases success on a shoestring budget, and while happy with the early signs, there’s no room for complacency.

"Our target for last season was to stay in the division and we managed to do that with the low budget we had,” he said. “Since COVID there has been a big transition within the team and trying to get back on its feet really.

"Coming in, I've tried to steer the ship and they're a full-time team so it has been great experience for me and I learnt a lot in my first year.

"I had three weeks to prepare the team...I only signed my contract in February and the club weren't sure if they were going to stay in the division or drop down a couple of divisions with financial difficulties. We decided to stay and I'm pleased with what I've been able to do.

"The boys we have are keen to learn, professional and they've got good discipline. We've had a good start, are competing with the best teams in the league and beaten some top teams, but I'm not getting complacent now because last week there was complacency in the team and we ended up getting beat (6-1 by IFK Ostersund). We addressed some things and I'm looking for a reaction.

"We've caught the eye of everybody around us and people are taking us seriously which is what I wanted. My target before the mid-season was to get in with the top five or six and make a big push in the second-half of the season if possible.

"We're in that position and in the five games before the break we need to pick up as many points as possible if we're to be realistic with that."

Stewart is part of a talented crop of Northern Irish coaches that are plying their trade around the world with his former U21 international teammate Kieran McKenna leading the way at Ipswich Town while both Brendan Rodgers and Stephen Robinson are enjoying success in Scotland and Lisburn-born Johnny McKinstry has just started his new job as manager of The Gambia.

With this being the 37-year-old’s first senior role, the ex-Shamrock Rovers forward has been constantly learning and developing, taking on lessons that can help bring him to the next level.

"I learnt a lot last year,” he added. “You always reflect on the style of football, culture of football here, what you can do differently...I believe in my style of football and have my own philosophy.