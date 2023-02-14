The 35-year-old, who won five league titles and four Irish Cup crowns across two successful periods at Windsor Park, has played for Isthmian League North Division outfit Stowmarket since leaving in 2020, but will now be calling the shots.

Based near Ipswich – a place Casement knows well having made his senior debut there and now working full-time in the club’s academy – ‘The Old Gold & Blacks’ play in the eighth tier of English football.

Casement had his heart set on staying at Linfield but when contract negotiations didn’t work out, that door closed and another leading to England opened.

Former Irish League star Chris Casement will take charge of his first game as manager this evening

He always knew coaching is where his post-playing career lay and says he won’t be taking to the field again “unless there’s nobody else”.

"I've always thought more about the game,” he said. "When I was playing I would never have just gone home and forgot about it until training - I've always been a deep thinker and thought about things we could have done differently.

"The longer you go on and into your 30s you start speaking to managers about what they have to deal with because it's nowhere near the same as what being a player is like.

"There's a whole different aspect to it which has been good.”

Casement has played under some of the most successful ever Irish League managers, working with David Jeffrey and David Healy at Linfield and Ronnie McFall during his time at Shamrock Park.

With coaching at the back of his mind, the Belfast man has been able to act like a sponge, soaking up knowledge – but says it’s also crucial he puts his own spin on management.

"You'd be foolish not to (take things), especially from people who are so successful,” he added. “I've probably taken bits and pieces from every manager I've played under - even the ones I wasn't so fond of!

"You have to be your own person as well - that's important. If you're trying to be someone you're not then the players will suss you out pretty quickly.”

When the match against Gorleston is done and a successful managerial debut (hopefully) complete, Casement will reach for his phone and immediately check Linfield’s result against Glentoran.

Those are the matches he thrived in.

The atmosphere, the competition, the rivalry – and he’s backing his former club not only tonight, but in the title race.

"People were writing them off again, but Linfield are Linfield and they know how to get it done, especially when it comes to this stage of the season,” he said. "Without doubt it was the one as a Linfield player that you checked the calendar for.

“You knew what it meant to the fans when you play against Glentoran and you dare not lose or let the fans down.